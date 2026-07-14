News Release – DOH Authorizes Reopening of Black Rock Pizza

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIA‘ĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

KENNETH S. FINK, M.D., MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

DOH AUTHORIZES REOPENING OF BLACK ROCK PIZZA

26-077

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 13, 2026

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaiʻi — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch (FSB) authorized the reopening of Black Rock Pizza, issuing a green “pass” placard during the second follow-up inspection on July 13, 2026.



Black Rock Pizza received a red placard on July 8, 2026. The food establishment, located at 75-5813 Aliʻi Drive in Kailua-Kona, is operated by Black Rock Pizza #2 Kona, LLC.

The DOH required the food establishment to take the following corrective actions:

· Discard all contaminated food products;

· Have a professional pest control operator service the establishment and submit the service report to the DOH;

· Seal all holes in the walls and ceilings; and

· Thoroughly clean and disinfect all food-contact and non-food-contact surfaces.

During the follow-up inspection, DOH determined that all corrective actions had been completed.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to https://health.hawaii.gov/san/

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/soh.

# # #