Robertson County Unveils Historical Marker for Reconstruction-Era Lawmaker Giles Cotton

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — The life and service of Giles Cotton was remembered with the unveiling of a Texas Historical Commission (THC) historical marker in his honor on July 11, at Bethlehem Cemetery near Calvert.

Cotton, who was formerly enslaved, served as a Texas state representative during the 12th Legislative Session from 1870–73.

His marker is part of a statewide initiative to recognize the 23 African American lawmakers who served in the Texas Legislature during Reconstruction. Texas State Senator Royce West (D-Dallas) and State Representative Toni Rose (D-Dallas) attended the marker dedication along with about three dozen family and friends, including Tony Carr, the fifth great-grandson of Cotton.

Born into slavery in South Carolina, Cotton moved to Robertson County in 1837 and later to Limestone County. After emancipation in 1867, he moved back to the Calvert area and farmed the land he owned. In 1869, running as a Republican, he was elected to the House of the12th Texas Legislature by voters in Robertson, Leon, and Freestone counties. During his time in the Legislature, 1870–73, Cotton served on the Agriculture and Stock Raising Committee and the Privileges and Elections Committee.

Cotton, who died in either 1883 or 1884, is interred at Bethlehem Cemetery. Tax and other records show that he was often referred to as Silas Cotton or Jiles Cotton.

West, who authored legislation directing the installation of Cotton’s marker and 22 others statewide, served as the keynote speaker for the marker dedication.

“We gather in this place to unveil a marker that’s more than just a memory or name,” West said. “It’s part of the program that restores a vital, often overlooked chapter about our shared history.”

West authored Senate Bill 667 during the 88th Legislative Session in 2023, which set forth the requirements for such markers. The legislation calls for historical markers to be erected at the gravesites of all African American members of the Texas Legislature who served during the 12th, 13th, or 14th Legislatures from 1870 to 1875.

Rose, who co-sponsored Senate Bill 667 in the Texas House of Representatives, presented Carr with a House proclamation honoring the marker dedication. During her remarks, she also spoke about her familial ties to the Cotton family.

With the dedication of Cotton's marker, approximately half of the 23 historical markers honoring African American legislators who served during Reconstruction have now been unveiled throughout Texas.

THC staff, including from the Historic Marker Program and the Cemetery Preservation Program, represented the agency and delivered a letter from the Texas Historical Commission for the family of Cotton.

After reading a story of his fifth great-grandfather's life, Carr thanked all those who helped make the marker dedication possible.

“My family and I extend our gratitude for everyone who contributed to this momentous occasion,” Carr said.