HVAC Contractor Los Angeles Reports Hidden AC Failures Behind the Summer Heat Wave

HVAC Contractors Los angeles TOP AC Inc. certified technicians completing an HVAC installation in Los Angeles. Same-day service available across 30+ LA neighborhoods. CSLB #959168.

TOP AC Inc reports an increase in AC service calls across Los Angeles as summer heat intensifies, urging homeowners to schedule maintenance before systems fail.

The systems we repair during heat waves were already stressed. The heat doesn't create the problem — it reveals it.” — Founder, TOP AC Inc.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TOP AC Inc., a licensed HVAC contractor Canoga Park and the surrounding Los Angeles area has relied on since 2011, is reporting a measurable increase in AC service calls and system failure incidents as the Los Angeles region enters its peak summer heat period. According to the company, the volume of repair requests received during the first two weeks of July represents a pattern consistent with prior heat wave seasons — with the majority of failing units sharing a common factor: deferred maintenance.Why AC Systems Fail During Los Angeles Heat WavesAir conditioning systems are mechanical systems subject to cumulative wear. Under normal operating conditions, components such as capacitors, contactors, fan motors, and compressors degrade gradually over time. During periods of sustained high temperature — when systems operate continuously for days or weeks without rest — that cumulative wear accelerates significantly, pushing already-stressed components past their failure threshold.According to TOP AC Inc., the most common causes of AC failure during Los Angeles heat waves include:• Capacitor failure — one of the most frequently replaced components during heat waves, responsible for starting the compressor and fan motors• Refrigerant leaks — small leaks that go undetected under normal conditions become critical as systems are forced to work harder to maintain set temperatures• Dirty coils — evaporator and condenser coils clogged with dust and debris reduce heat transfer efficiency, causing the system to overheat and shut down• Low refrigerant charge — units operating below the manufacturer's specified charge level lose cooling capacity under high-demand conditions• Electrical connection failures — vibration from extended operation loosens electrical connections, leading to intermittent failures or complete shutdowns"The systems we're being called to repair right now are not failing because of the heat alone," said Itai Kolet, founder of TOP AC Inc. "They're failing because the heat exposed problems that were already there. A tune-up earlier in the season would have identified most of these issues before they became emergency calls."What Los Angeles Homeowners Can Do During Peak Heat SeasonFor homeowners whose systems are currently operational, TOP AC Inc. recommends the following steps to reduce the risk of failure during the remainder of the summer heat season:• Replace air filters — a clogged filter restricts airflow and forces the system to work harder, increasing strain on all mechanical components• Clear debris from the outdoor condenser unit — vegetation, dirt, and debris around the unit restrict airflow and reduce efficiency• Set the thermostat to a consistent temperature rather than cycling between high and low settings, which increases compressor stress• Schedule a professional inspection if the system is producing unusual sounds, cycling frequently, or failing to maintain the set temperatureAC Repair and Emergency Service Across Los AngelesFor Los Angeles homeowners experiencing active cooling failures, TOP AC Inc. provides same-day AC repair Los Angeles services across its service area, which covers more than 30 neighborhoods in the Los Angeles region. The company's technicians are equipped to diagnose and address the most common heat-wave failure modes — capacitor replacement, refrigerant recharge, coil cleaning, and electrical connection repair — on the initial service visit where parts availability allows.The company states that during high-demand periods such as the current heat wave, service call volume increases significantly. Homeowners experiencing active system failures are advised to contact the company directly for scheduling.Emergency AC Service Available 24 HoursTOP AC Inc. offers emergency AC service Los Angeles on a 24-hour basis for customers in its service area. After-hours calls are handled by certified technicians, with response times subject to current call volume and technician availability. The company's TOP CLUB membership program provides members with priority scheduling during high-demand periods, as well as adjusted rates on covered service calls.Maintenance as a Prevention MeasureTOP AC Inc. notes that the majority of heat-wave service calls the company responds to involve systems that have not received professional maintenance within the preceding 12 months. Industry data supports this observation: HVAC systems that receive annual or semi-annual professional maintenance demonstrate significantly lower rates of unplanned failure compared to systems that operate without scheduled service.The company's TOP CLUB residential membership, available from $15 per month, includes two annual maintenance visits, priority scheduling, and adjusted rates on covered repairs — a program structure designed to address the pattern of deferred maintenance that the company reports as the primary driver of heat-wave AC failures across the Los Angeles market.About TOP AC Inc.TOP AC Inc. is a CSLB-licensed HVAC contractor (License #959168, #1086117) founded in 2011 by Itai Kolet, headquartered at 21201 Victory Blvd, Suite 102, Canoga Park, CA 91303. The company is a certified Mitsubishi Electric Diamond Dealer and provides residential and commercial HVAC repair, installation, and maintenance services across more than 30 Los Angeles neighborhoods. The company holds a combined rating of 4.9 stars on Google and 4.8 stars on Yelp based on more than 350 verified reviews. Same-day service is generally available within its primary service area.For service inquiries or to schedule a maintenance appointment, contact TOP AC Inc. at +1 (855) 999-8672 or office@top-ac.com. Online booking is available at top-ac.com.ABOUT THE COMPANYTOP AC Inc. is a CSLB-licensed HVAC contractor (License #959168, #1086117) founded in 2011 by Itai Kolet, based in Canoga Park, CA. Mitsubishi Electric Diamond Dealer. 4.9 ★ Google · 4.8 ★ Yelp across 350+ reviews. AC repair, installation, heating, commercial HVAC, air quality, and ductwork across 30+ Los Angeles neighborhoods. Same-day service. Call +1 (855) 999-8672.MEDIA CONTACTName: Itai Kolet — Founder, TOP AC Inc.Phone: +1 (855) 999-8672Email: office@top-ac.comWebsite: https://top-ac.com Address: 21201 Victory Blvd, Suite 102, Canoga Park, CA 91303License: CSLB #959168 · #1086117

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.