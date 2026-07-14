Capstan Partners Named Official Partner of the Royal Australasian College of Physicians

Capstan RACP Partnership

Our programs weren't adapted from corporate coaching; they were designed from the ground up for the realities of clinical life, and having RACP recognise that work means a great deal to our team,” — Rita Holland

AUSTRALIA, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capstan Partners, Australia and New Zealand's leading coaching and professional development provider for healthcare professionals, has been named an official partner of the Royal Australasian College of Physicians (RACP), Australia and New Zealand's largest medical college.Under the partnership, Capstan Partners is listed on the RACP Member Benefits platform, and registered RACP members receive a 10% discount on the standard price of all Capstan coaching and programs.The programs available to members include- 1:1 virtual coaching in performance, leadership, and career coaching- The PEER Program (Peer Engagement, Exploration, and Reflection), a facilitated group coaching program offered in cohorts for clinical leaders, GPs - regional & remote clinics, supervisors of training, trainees, and nurses; and- SWITCH: Learning to Ask, Not Tell, an intensive workshop that develops coaching skills and clinical leadership capabilities.Programs are eligible for Continuing Professional Development (CPD) hours, and participants receive a Certificate of Attendance.Capstan Partners has supported healthcare professionals for more than twelve years, providing whole-of-career support from junior doctors, registrars, and early-career physicians through to fellows, clinical supervisors, academics, and medical educators, including physicians navigating rural and remote practice and career pathways beyond Fellowship.The company's approach is evidence-based. Research on its brief virtual coaching program for senior hospital doctors, published in Occupational Medicine in 2025, reported reduced psychological distress and improved well-being among participants, with all participants indicating they would recommend the program to colleagues.Capstan Partners Founder and Director Rita Holland said the partnership reflects a shared focus on physician well-being and professional development."Doctors are exceptionally good at looking after others. This partnership makes it easier for them to invest in themselves. Our programs weren't adapted from corporate coaching; they were designed from the ground up for the realities of clinical life, and having RACP recognise that work means a great deal to our team," Holland said.Programs are delivered by coach-trained clinicians and credentialed professional coaches experienced in healthcare settings. Capstan Partners delivers an International Coaching Federation (ICF)-credentialed curriculum in partnership with the Australian Institute of Professional Coaching (AIPC). Its coaching services are professional development offerings and do not constitute clinical supervision, medical advice, or mental health therapy.RACP members can access the offer by registering their interest online, selecting a pathway, and being matched with a coach or program. The partnership listing is now live on the RACP Member Benefits platform.About Capstan Partners:Capstan Partners is an Australian coaching and professional development company specialising in the healthcare sector. Founded by Rita Holland, Capstan provides evidence-based coaching and coaching education for physicians, trainees, clinical leaders and healthcare teams across Australia and New Zealand.About the Royal Australasian College of Physicians (RACP):The RACP trains, educates, and advocates on behalf of physicians and trainee physicians across Australia and New Zealand, representing members across internal medicine, paediatrics and a broad range of specialties.

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