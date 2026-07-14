Dr. Rodney Chism Earns Instrument Repair Certification to Strengthen Mighty Marching Thorobreds

New technical expertise will help keep instruments performance-ready while reducing outside repair costs and delays

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A damaged key, worn pad, or stuck valve can take an instrument — and a student musician — out of a rehearsal or performance. The Mighty Marching Thorobreds now have greater capacity to address those problems in-house after Dr. Rodney D. Chism Sr. completed a professional certification in band instrument repair.

Dr. Chism, assistant professor of music and director of bands at Kentucky State University, received specialized, hands-on training to diagnose, maintain, repair, and overhaul brass and woodwind instruments.

The additional expertise will allow the University’s music program to handle more instrument maintenance internally, reducing its reliance on off-campus repair services. In-house repairs also can limit transportation costs and delays while helping students return to rehearsals and performances more quickly.

“Dr. Chism continually exemplifies what it means to be a ‘Thorobred Leading for Impact,’” said Dr. Shannon Brogan, acting chair of the School of Humanities. “By adding technical instrument repair to his exceptional repertoire of musical talents, he is proactively safeguarding the University’s resources and ensuring our student musicians have the immediate support they need to succeed on the field and in the classroom.”

The certification also adds another applied dimension to Dr. Chism’s work as an educator. His knowledge of instrument mechanics and preventive maintenance can help students preparing for careers as music educators and band directors better understand how to protect equipment, identify common problems, manage repair needs, and keep their future ensembles performing.

“Acquiring this certification was about more than personal growth; it was about protecting our student musicians and building a more self-sustaining program,” Dr. Chism said. “When we are on the road representing Kentucky State University at national venues, we cannot afford extended downtime because of mechanical instrument failures. We want to keep our instruments performance-ready so our students can concentrate on making music.”

That preparation carries particular significance as the Mighty Marching Thorobreds get ready for a historic national appearance. The ensemble will participate in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade and Celebration on Jan. 2, 2027, in Arizona, becoming the first historically Black college or university band invited to the event.

The appearance will add to a national performance résumé that includes Mardi Gras parades in New Orleans, the St. Louis Gateway Classic, the Honda All-Star Battle of the Bands in Atlanta, the National Battle of the Bands in Houston, and the HBCU Culture Battle of the Bands in Charlotte.

A Memphis, Tennessee, native, Dr. Chism joined Kentucky State in August 2024 with more than two decades of experience in instrumental music education. He earned a Bachelor of Science in music education from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, a Master of Music Education from Jackson State University, and a Doctor of Music Education from Liberty University.

Dr. Chism also is a composer, arranger, and saxophonist whose work spans concert, marching, jazz, and chamber ensembles. His original blues composition, The Plaza, received the 2025 Kappa Kappa Psi National Intercollegiate Jazz Composition Award.

Through his latest professional credential, Dr. Chism is strengthening both the musical and operational foundation supporting the Mighty Marching Thorobreds as they prepare for performances at home and on national stages.

To support the Mighty Marching Thorobreds’ travel and equipment needs, visit www.kysu.edu/givenow and specify “Band” in the comment section.