Police Body Cam Footage Catches Lombardo Demanding Special Treatment After Breaking the Law

In new police body camera footage obtained by the Associated Press, Joe Lombardo was caught using his position of power to avoid accountability after breaking the law and being pulled over by a Metro Police officer trying to do their job.

Lombardo was pulled over by Metro Police for running a red light and quickly let off the hook after he interrupted the officer to say “I’m Joe Lombardo.” While the officer was relaying the traffic stop violation, Lombardo dismissed the officer saying, “come on, man” before quickly driving away.

Transcript:

Officer: Hello. How are you doing, sir?

Lombardo: Good

Officer: Sergeant Pacheco, Metro Police. The reason I’m stopping you is for the …

Lombardo: I’m Joe Lombardo

Officer: I’m aware. For the red light violation back there. Your right turn onto Giles here.

Lombardo: Come on, man

Officer: You’re good to go, sir. Appreciate you. Have a good day

After getting caught skirting the law, Joe Lombardo owes Nevadans a lot of answers:



Why does Lombardo think he can name drop his way out of a ticket? How many times has he done this before?

Did Lombardo feel emboldened to break the law because he expects to avoid any consequences?

Does he think his role as Governor exempts him from following the law?

Does Lombardo think everyday Nevadans should be able to do this whenever they want to avoid being held accountable? Or is this treatment only reserved for him?

Is this part of Lombardo’s ‘tough on crime’ approach?

Why was Lombardo without his security detail?

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