Discover the Transformative Power of Jesus’s Teachings in "The New Testament Gospels"

Walk with Jesus daily to discover true peace and enduring spiritual growth. Available now from Spines. Discover the hidden treasure of God and find an abundant spiritual life. Available now from Spines.

John Rumble’s new devotional book guides readers on a spiritually nourishing journey toward peace, spiritual awakening, and eternal harmony.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hook In an increasingly complex and divided world, author John Rumble brings readers back to the foundational core of the Christian faith with his highly anticipated new book, The New Testament Gospels. Published by Spines, this spiritually nourishing guide offers a deeply personal and accessible exploration of the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John. Through a series of transformative teachings and daily reflections, Rumble invites believers of all backgrounds to rediscover the profound simplicity, limitless grace, and life-changing love found in the life and ministry of Jesus Christ.The Context The New Testament Gospels is structured as a series of daily meditations, walking readers through the essential narratives of the New Testament. Rumble distills the life and ministry of Jesus into bite-sized, impactful lessons that challenge modern believers to live out their faith authentically. The author highlights the radical, counter-cultural teachings of Jesus, showing how true greatness is found in service and how divine grace is freely offered to those who feel most unworthy.Addressing themes such as the upside-down nature of God's kingdom, the power of humble service, and the unyielding forgiveness extended to the brokenhearted, the book serves as a timeless call to embrace the strength of unwavering faith. Rumble emphasizes that the teachings of Christ, while radical and challenging to natural human reasoning, are the ultimate source of true freedom and joy. He walks readers from the humble beginnings of Jesus to the profound sacrifice on the cross, and ultimately to the triumph of the empty tomb. Through each passage, the manuscript provides a rich tapestry of compassion and redemption. It encourages readers to step out in faith, lower their nets into the deep, and experience the abundant life promised by the Savior.The Highlights• Daily Biblical Insights: The book offers short, focused chapters based on key scriptures from the four Gospels, encouraging daily reading habits.• Radical Grace and Forgiveness: Rumble deeply explores the limitless compassion of Jesus toward the marginalized, the poor, and the broken.• Transformative Faith: Readers are challenged to leave behind worldly distractions and idols to follow Christ's teachings in everyday life.• Timeless Wisdom: The format makes it a perfect companion for morning devotions, personal study, or group discussion.Author Insight"My hope is that as readers walk through these Gospels, they will hear the voice of Jesus softly speaking in every page," says author John Rumble. "True peace and spiritual prosperity come when truth moves from our heads to our hearts allowing His love to transform us. " “The New Testament Gospels” is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.About the AuthorJohn Rumble has spent many years in public ministry and Christian service. Through a lifelong commitment to daily Bible study, he has discovered the secret to an abundant, joyful life. His deep reverence for God’s Word shines through his writings, as he seeks to encourage believers of all stages to find rest and renewal in the teachings of Jesus.Book Details• Title: The New Testament Gospels• Author: John Rumble• Publisher: Spines• ISBN: 979-8-90222-171-5• Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwide Published with Spines , the world’s first tech-driven publishing platform.

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