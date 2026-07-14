HIP Video Promo Presents: Sanchez releases brand new music video for 'Suavecito'

Sanchez Turns Memory Into Music on a New Version of the Beloved "Suavecito"

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the heart of Sanchez is the long-running creative partnership between brothers Mike and Ed Sanchez, two New Mexico Music Hall of Fame inductees whose work spans production, publishing, performance, video and film. Across decades in music, the founders of Sanchez have built a catalog of more than 200 singles while helping drive Red Hot Label, First Embrace and Casanova Records, carrying a deep understanding of both the studio and the business behind it.

Their story reaches back to the 1990s, when their involvement with Albuquerque hometown heroes Alma opened the door to major stages, including the Hollywood Palladium and the Santa Monica Civic Center, as well as a seven-year record deal with Art LeBeau. Mike Sanchez brings an accomplished professional background as a lawyer and judge, while Ed Sanchez, a veteran, brings extensive performance experience with bands including Alma and Zozobra. Together, they have shaped Sanchez as a project grounded in experience, family history, and a shared pull back toward the work that first connected them.

That foundation gives their new version of “Suavecito” its sense of purpose. A top 20 Billboard hit in 1972 and a long-time favorite song of both Mike and Ed, “Suavecito” arrives as a personal tribute to music they deeply admire. Sanchez filters the song, a track universally considered a “Chicano National Anthem,” through a Latin soul feel, drawing from James Brown, Santana, and originators Malo while leaning into rhythm, romance, and vocal warmth. The result sits naturally inside the brothers’ world: familiar in spirit, but shaped by their own musical instincts.

“Suavecito” is built around devotion in its most direct form. The lyric “Never, I never met a girl like you in my life” sets the emotional frame, while “all I want is you” keeps the song close to the heart. The repeated call of “Suavecito, mi linda” gives the track its tenderness, carried by beautiful vocals that bring the song’s romantic center forward without overcomplicating it. In Sanchez’s hands, the song becomes a bridge between memory and the present: a nod to a classic, a reflection of their Latin-rooted sound, and a reminder of how naturally the brothers move when the material means something to them.

The “Sauvecito” music video brings that feeling into a visual world shaped by strength, confidence and nostalgia. Built around the iconic image of Rosie the Riveter, the concept draws from her enduring message of determination, using that influence to guide the dancers’ wardrobe and overall visual direction. Shot at an old-fashioned Route 66 gas station, the video carries a colorful retro vibration, with the female lead and her girls styled in a way that recalls the 1950s while still feeling current. That contrast sharpens when the protagonist arrives in a green sports car, adding a modern flash against the vintage setting.

Sanchez is carrying “Suavecito” into a full creative season. The band is scheduled to perform at the LA Jazz Fest on August 21, 2026, at Venice Beach on the Caribbean Stage, while Mike and Ed continue developing a movie based on low riders.

More Sanchez at HIP Video Promo

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