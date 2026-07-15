Candace Plattor's 'Loving an Addict, Loving Yourself Earns Readers' Favorite 5-Star Review

Loving an Addict, Loving Yourself receives 5 star Readers' Favorite review

Independent review praises the book as "a timely self-help guide" and "loaded with answers" for families affected by addiction.

A timely self-help guide and a supremely honest and helpful resource for those who love someone in active addiction. Very highly recommended.” — Readers' Favorite

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Families ravaged by addiction often focus every ounce of their energy on trying to save the person they love. In doing so, they frequently lose sight of their own well-being. That reality is at the heart of Loving an Addict, Loving Yourself : The Top 10 Survival Tips for Loving Someone with an Addiction, the acclaimed guide by addiction counsellor and educator Candace Plattor, MA, which has now earned a prestigious Five-Star Professional Review from Readers' Favorite.In its review, Readers' Favorite describes the book as "a timely self-help guide and a supremely honest and helpful resource for those who love someone in active addiction," praising Plattor for pairing "tough truth with practical self-respect." It concludes that the book is "well written and loaded with answers... Very highly recommended."Unlike many books that focus primarily on the individual struggling with addiction, Loving an Addict, Loving Yourself shifts the conversation to the spouses, parents, siblings, adult children, friends, and caregivers whose lives are often consumed by another person's addictions. Through practical guidance, relatable case studies, and a compassionate ten-step framework, Plattor helps readers understand the critical difference between “helping and enabling” while learning how healthy, dignified boundaries can become the first step toward healing."For decades, I've watched families believe that loving someone means sacrificing themselves," says Candace Plattor. "The truth is that caring for yourself is not abandoning someone you love—it is, in fact, often the healthiest and most compassionate choice you can make."The Readers' Favorite 5-Star review highlights the book's practical nature, noting that readers can begin applying its guidance immediately through real-life examples and actionable strategies that encourage lasting change.As addiction continues to tragically affect families across North America and the world, Loving an Addict, Loving Yourself offers hope, clarity, and permission for loved ones to reclaim their own lives while supporting and loving someone struggling with addiction in healthier ways.After all, as Plattor likes to remind us, if nothing changes, nothing changes.The book is available wherever books and audiobooks are sold.The print version of the book is available in bookstores throughout Canada and the US.You can also order the print book through Amazon, Indigo, or Barnes & Noble.Families struggling with addiction can reach out to Love With Boundaries and access a FREE consultation . We know how to help you.Love with Boundaries helps families heal. Because addiction creates chaos, division and mistrust within families, Love With Boundaries counsellors work with the whole family, including parents, siblings, spouses, and grandparents. When addiction is devastating a family, everyone is affected and everyone needs to heal.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.