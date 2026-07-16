UnitedLayer Named a Leader in the 2026 ISG Provider Lens™ Private/Hybrid Cloud Data Center Services Report for the U.S.

UnitedLayer® Recognized as a "Leader" in the ISG Provider Lens™ 2026 Private/Hybrid Cloud Data Center Services Enterprise Private Cloud with Private AI

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UnitedLayer , a leading enterprise managed private cloud provider, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2026 ISG Provider Lens™ Private/Hybrid Cloud Data Center Services report. The recognition, published by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, positions UnitedLayer among the top providers nationally for competitive strength and portfolio attractiveness.The ISG Provider Lens™ study evaluates providers based on the depth of their service portfolios and their competitive strength in the market. UnitedLayer's Leader placement reflects the strength of its United Private Cloud™ (UPC) platform, which combines software-defined private cloud, bare metal, container, and serverless options with built-in observability, cloud management, DRaaS, and immutable Cyber vault services with 99.999% high availability spanning more than 30+ private cloud regions and over 175+ locations worldwide.“UnitedLayer has been named a Leader in the recent ISG Provider Lens® Private/Hybrid Could study, with the highest Portfolio Attractiveness. The company distinguishes itself through a platform-centric secure private and sovereign cloud hosting model that provides robust infrastructure as a service, with high availability and performance, built-in cloud intelligence and agentic automation, making it a highly credible partner for enterprises seeking resilient, AI-ready and scalable hybrid cloud solutions. It's flexible private cloud hosting solution helps enterprises improve their resilience, governance, workload portability for hybrid cloud environments, and agentic AI capabilities for autonomous operations.” said Shashank Rajmane, Principal analyst at ISG.An AI-Era Shift in Enterprise InfrastructureThe 2026 ISG Provider Lens™ study, which evaluated 68 providers across four quadrants, finds that U.S. enterprises are moving away from full cloud migration strategies toward AI-ready hybrid operating models that balance on-premises infrastructure with cloud capabilities. As AI adoption accelerates alongside regulatory pressure and legacy infrastructure demands, organizations are expanding their use of private cloud, managed hosting, and colocation as strategic components of long-term modernization rather than pursuing disruptive rip-and-replace programs.According to ISG, enterprises are increasingly adopting private and hybrid cloud environments that support GPU-intensive AI workloads while meeting data sovereignty, security, and regulatory requirements, a priority most pronounced in financial services, healthcare, and the public sector. The research also finds vendor flexibility rising to the top of enterprise agendas, with organizations seeking platform-agnostic operating models, embedded disaster recovery and cyber recovery, and integrated automation, AIOps, and FinOps capabilities that provide real-time visibility into infrastructure spending. These market demands align directly with the platform capabilities that earned UnitedLayer its Leader position. UPC Accelerated : AI Infrastructure Built Into the PlatformAs enterprises prepare their environments for AI, UnitedLayer's UPC Accelerated delivers GPU-capable infrastructure as a native part of the United Private Cloud™ platform. Enterprises can run GPU-intensive AI and machine learning workloads alongside VMs, containers, and serverless environments on the same software-defined foundation, with the observability, AIOps, policy governance, and FinOps-aligned cost controls of the platform extending seamlessly to AI infrastructure. This allows regulated and data-sensitive organizations to deploy AI workloads within compliant, sovereign private cloud environments pairing the performance AI demands with the governance, resilience, and cyber recovery that mission-critical operations require.Why ISG Named UnitedLayer a LeaderIn its assessment, ISG highlighted three key strengths that set UnitedLayer apart:Multi-hypervisor hosting flexibility: The UPC foundation supports KVM, VMware, and Hyper-V alongside VMs, containers, serverless, and GPU-capable infrastructure on one software-defined platform — giving enterprises a practical route to rebalance legacy and modern workloads, reduce hypervisor lock-in, and keep performance-sensitive environments closer.Recovery architecture with lower standby costs: UnitedLayer pairs DRaaS, Cyber vault, and continuous replication with cross-hypervisor recovery design, keeping recovery infrastructure ready but inactive until testing or failover lowering the cost of resilience and making ransomware-aware recovery attainable for mission-critical hosted environments.Embedded operations intelligence: Observability, AIOps, cloud management, policy governance, and workflow automation are embedded directly into the hosting platform reducing alert noise, speeding issue isolation, and supporting consistent policy enforcement across private and hybrid cloud environments.“Being named a Leader by ISG in the Private/Hybrid Cloud segment for the fourth year in a row, and now this year with the highest Portfolio Attractiveness, is a powerful recognition of the vision behind UnitedLayer and our commitment to provide our customers with the highest performing Private and Sovereign clouds including Private AI. Enterprises today need more than hosting, they need a resilient, AI-ready platform that gives them freedom from hypervisor lock-in and confidence that their mission-critical workloads can run securely with built-in cloud intelligence and agentic automation. This recognition belongs to our customers and our team, who push us every day to raise the bar for what a private and sovereign cloud can be.”— Abhijit Phanse, CEO, UnitedLayerAbout UnitedLayerUnitedLayer is the world’s leading private cloud solution provider, empowering enterprises with secure, high-performance infrastructure powered by the latest Agentic AI innovations. Our offerings include UnitedConnect, UnitedEdge, UnitedSecure™, and the United Private CloudSuite, now enhanced with Enterprise Private Cloud with Private AI, featuring UPC Sovereign Cloud, United NaaS, UPC AI Factory, UPC Container Cloud, UPC DR Cloud, UPC DRaaS, UPC Accelerated and UPC Cyber Vault. Complementing this portfolio are Unified Observability, Agentic Orchestration, and Cloud Management capabilities that deliver intelligent automation, real-time visibility, and centralized control across the entire stack. Together, these solutions provide an enterprise-grade PaaS and IaaS experience with premium features such as 99.999% availability, software-defined agility, and seamless multicloud connectivity.For more information: www. unitedlayer.comAbout ISG Provider Lens™The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm, serving more than 900 clients, including many of the world's top enterprises.For more information, visit www.isg-one.com

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