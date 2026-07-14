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Vacancies on the Delegation on Government Efficiency (DOGE) Committee - Applications Due July 24. 2026

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Hernando County Board of County Commissioners is accepting applications from individuals wishing to serve as a member on the County committee listed below.

The following positions are currently vacant:

  • Delegation on Government Efficiency (DOGE) Committee

 

All applicants must be residents and registered voters in Hernando County. This is a voluntary and non-paid position.

Applications are available in the County Attorney’s Office, 20 N. Main Street, Room 462, Brooksville, Florida, 34601, by calling 352-754-4122, or by visiting the website www.HernandoCounty.us/committees. Applications must be received no later than 5:00 p.m., Friday, July 24, 2026. They may be mailed or dropped off at the address above or emailed to the County Attorney’s Office at CAO@co.hernando.fl.us.

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Vacancies on the Delegation on Government Efficiency (DOGE) Committee - Applications Due July 24. 2026

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