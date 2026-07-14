Harmony House, a Frank Lloyd Wright-Inspired Estate Near Dallas, Texas, to Sell at Auction via Concierge Auctions

Modern Sanctuary with a Private Nature Trail and Architect-Designed Amenities to Sell in Cooperation with Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

The private nature trail, mature trees, and architectural setting make this a property that feels deeply personal and difficult to replicate.” — Adam Zoblotsky

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harmony House, an architecturally striking estate in McKinney, Texas, will sell via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Adam Zoblotsky and Janelle Alcantara of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty. Listed for $5 million with starting bids expected up to $2.75 million, the property is scheduled to open for bidding on 5 August via the firm's online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, and will culminate live on 15 August in Monterey, California, as part of the Monterey Car Week Sale lineup.

Concierge Auctions' Monterey Car Week Sale, held in cooperation with RM Sotheby's, brings a curated collection of premier Sotheby's-represented properties to a global audience of collectors during one of the world's most prestigious automotive weeks, pairing the worlds of luxury real estate and rare, collectible cars under one marquee event.

Set on approximately two private, heavily wooded acres with more than 200 trees, 4590 County Road 340 is distinguished by a rare .28-mile private nature trail that winds through the property, leading to a designated outdoor cinema area, dining area, and sunset viewing perch. The estate was designed to create a quiet connection between architecture and the land, offering a sense of privacy, movement, and retreat that is uncommon in the North Texas luxury market.

"Harmony House represents exactly the kind of estate that resonates with our Monterey Car Week audience," said Matt Kreston, VP of Business Development at Concierge Auctions. "It's a property built by a collector, for collectors—someone who understands that true luxury is about experience and craftsmanship, not just square footage. Pairing it with this event puts it in front of the buyers who will appreciate that most."

Inspired by the philosophies of Frank Lloyd Wright, the residence captures the essence of the forest in every room, pairing healing natural imagery with sophisticated, architect-designed amenities. Completed in November 2025, the home features clean lines, natural materials, expansive sightlines, and a seamless relationship between indoor and outdoor living. Taproot Studios, the Dallas-based design-build firm behind the property, brought its site-specific approach and modernist sensibility to Harmony House, led by architect Blake Smith.

"Most luxury homes offer outdoor amenities. Harmony House offers an outdoor experience," said Adam Zoblotsky. "The private nature trail, mature trees, and architectural setting make this a property that feels deeply personal and difficult to replicate."

The owner and developer created Harmony House with an appreciation for design, performance, craftsmanship, and lifestyle. Its inclusion in the Monterey Car Week auction collection connects the estate to a global audience of collectors and luxury buyers.

The residence offers flexible interiors—including multiple kitchens and offices—suited to a primary residence or retreat, along with three living areas, recreational spaces, a storm shelter, and space prepped for an elevator and wine cellar.

Outdoors, the property offers a heated gunite pool with a spa combo and lap lane, an outdoor kitchen, and a covered patio, terrace, and balcony. A circular driveway with a porte-cochère leads to six covered parking spaces, including a four-car garage, while clearings are reserved for future cabins or additional structures such as a carriage house.

Images of the property can be viewed online. All photos should be credited to Full Package Media.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreements. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.



About Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty

Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty is a leading luxury real estate brokerage serving North Texas and beyond, representing exceptional properties with local expertise and global reach.



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