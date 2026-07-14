OSFM crews protect homes near East Evans Creek Fire overnight

Emergency officials upgraded evacuation orders Tuesday as the East Evans Creek Fire swelled by 1,742 acres overnight, fueled by extreme weather and fast-moving flames.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office upgraded zone JAC-124 to a Level 3 "Go Now" status. The existing Level 3 order remains in place for all homes along East Evans Creek Road from addresses 19385 through 21899, and homes at 21612 and 21615 Antioch Road.

An overnight infrared flight mapped the fire at 5,370 acres. The fire remained highly active through Monday evening, pushing right to the edge of several properties along East Evans Creek Road and Morrison Creek.

The fire remained active through the evening, with extreme fire behavior and spotting creating challenging conditions across the north, northwest, and northeast areas. The Oregon State Fire Marshal structural resources protected threatened homes along East Evans Creek Road and Morrison Creek as the fire advanced to the edge of several properties. Crews quickly put out spot fires, extinguished ember-caused ignitions, and successfully defended these structures. On Tuesday, the Oregon State Fire Marshal mobilized two strike teams from Lane and Yamhill counties and two task forces from Benton and Polk counties.

Conditions are expected to challenge crews again Tuesday. Forecasters warn of high temperatures, poor overnight humidity recovery, and isolated dry thunderstorms that could trigger gusty, erratic winds and a large smoke column. Multiple spot fires have already been identified outside the fire's northeastern perimeter, and crews are actively working to reach them.

Additional hand crews, engines, and heavy equipment arrived overnight to help contain the expanding blaze. Aircraft will continue supporting ground crews by cooling active areas and dropping retardant where possible.

Officials are urging the people to avoid the area, noting that East Evans Creek Road remains closed at Meadows Road. Heavy smoke is expected to settle into surrounding valleys, which may severely impact air quality and visibility.

Evacuation Summary

Level 3 (Go Now): Zones JAC-124 and JAC-148A.

Zones JAC-124 and JAC-148A. Level 2 (Be Set): Zones JAC-016, JAC-147, and JAC-148B.

Zones JAC-016, JAC-147, and JAC-148B. Level 1 (Be Ready): Zones JAC-003, JAC-004, JAC-017, JAC-026, JAC-036, JAC-109, JAC-126, and JAC-149B.

Shelter and Assistance Information