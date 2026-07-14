HIP Video Promo Presents: Mack Holland releases all new music video "I'm In A Change"

Mack Holland Declares His Transformation on Powerful New Single "I'm In A Change"

GA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mack Holland makes gospel music with a clear purpose: to encourage people through faith and remind them of God’s presence. Raised in Aiken, South Carolina, and now based in Augusta, Georgia, the artist, author, and spiritual motivator has built his creative work around gratitude, love, testimony, and positive encouragement. Inspired by CeCe Winans and Kirk Franklin, Holland approaches music as a ministry rather than a pursuit of popularity, using his platform to share his feelings about the Lord and help listeners reflect on their own lives.

Holland began singing with local groups before turning to poetry as a teenager. His writing eventually led him to Nashville, where he recorded five early tracks at Paramount Studios. His upbringing in the Baptist Church and Catholic schools established the spiritual foundation that continues to shape his work. Outside the studio, Holland is also an author, carrying the same message of encouragement into his writing.

His catalog remains centered on devotion and personal testimony. “My God Is Amazing” reached the Top 20 on the DRT Gospel charts, and Holland says the song received a Grammy nomination in 2026. His recent song “Voices,” featuring Sarah Rucker, continues that focus on inspirational music rooted in faith.

“I’m In A Change” brings Holland’s message of spiritual renewal into direct focus. Written while concentrating on what he describes as God’s messages and instructions, the song follows someone recognizing the need to return to faith and begin living differently. “I’m in a change / I can’t remain the same,” Holland sings, turning the title into both a personal declaration and a commitment that others can witness.

The lyrics move through gratitude, struggle, prayer, and the belief that God remains present even when someone feels lost or alone. Holland thanks God for life, destiny, breath, love, and blessings while acknowledging the storms that test belief. “You were calling me home / I was lost, and all alone” frames change as a return to where he believes he belongs. The repeated promise, “I’m in a change / For the people to see,” connects private faith with visible action.

Holland recorded the song with producer Willie Smith at Willie Smith Studios in Atlanta. Holland recalls Smith breaking down in tears during the session, a response that confirmed for him that the emotion behind the song was reaching beyond the performance itself.

The accompanying video, filmed by Charlotte-based videographer Ron Bridges, places Holland beside a lake in Charlotte, North Carolina, as he reflects on life-changing choices and spiritual growth. Holland is now recording new music and writing a follow-up to his book “Sweet Inspiration,” continuing his work across music and literature with faith at its center.

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