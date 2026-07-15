Cropin and Google Cloud Launch OrbitAI; the World's First Agentic AI Platform for Food and Agriculture

OrbitAI by Cropin and Google Cloud

OrbitAI delivers an intelligence operating system for the global food system trained on crops, climate, soil, and the complexities of global food production.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cropin, the world’s most widely deployed AI platform for food and agriculture, announced OrbitAI, a breakthrough agentic AI platform built on Google's AI infrastructure that brings autonomous decision-making to global food systems. Trained on the complex, real-world interactions between crops, climate, weather, soil, geography, agronomic practices, and global supply chains, rather than generic internet data, OrbitAI ushers in a new era of intelligent agriculture.OrbitAI brings together a network of specialized AI agents designed to support decisions across the food value chain. The platform delivers region-specific, actionable recommendations in natural language, grounded in verified agricultural intelligence and real-world conditions.Democratizing AI for AgricultureOrbitAI ensures that every participant in the food system, regardless of geography, scale, or technical expertise, has access to expert-grade agricultural intelligence through natural language. OrbitAI democratizes access to trusted intelligence and decision support. Agriculture supports the livelihoods of a billion people globally, yet critical decisions continue to be constrained by historical, fragmented information and delayed insights. OrbitAI bridges the gap between data and decisions, bringing autonomous intelligence to the food and agriculture industry.Examples: A sourcing manager asks: “What is my soybean supply risk in Montgomery County, Indiana over the next 90 days?” OrbitAI responds in under 30 seconds. Risk level HIGH, 12-15% projected shortfall driven by moisture deficit, with a clear recommendation to start buffer procurement Week 3.A potato farmer in Idaho asks: "Is my crop healthy this week? OrbitAI responds: Disease Risk: HIGH. Humidity and temperature conditions over the next 5 days are near-perfect for a late blight outbreak. Spray within 48 hours using Cymoxanil-Mancozeb."AI has transformed how the world accesses information. The next transformation is how the world makes decisions about food. OrbitAI is not a chatbot,” said Krishna Kumar , founder & CEO, Cropin. “It pairs Google Cloud's AI infrastructure with Cropin's proprietary predictive models, trained on fifteen years of ground-truth data, to predict outcomes before they happen. We keep the complexity behind the scenes so that stakeholders simply enjoy the outcome: decades of progress delivered in months."“The next transformation in AI is moving away from technology demonstrations and focusing on measurable outcomes, specifically addressing the core challenge of 'cost to serve' versus 'capacity to serve,'” said Sashikumar Sreedharan , managing director of Google Cloud India. “By building on Google Cloud's AI infrastructure, OrbitAI allows organizations to deploy agentic workflows that scale capacity exponentially, tackling complex real-world challenges with unprecedented pace and efficiency.”Built on Google's AI InfrastructureOrbitAI is developed on Google’s next-generation AI ecosystem, leveraging Gemini Models for foundation AI reasoning, the Agent Development Kit for autonomous agent orchestration, Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform for scalable model training and inference, BigQuery for planetary-scale agricultural data analytics, Google Cloud for global real-time deployment, and WeatherNext for next-generation climate and weather intelligence enabling OrbitAI to reason across vast agricultural, climatic, and geospatial datasets in real time.OrbitAI is built on an open intelligence architecture. Beyond its native interface and built on Google Cloud stack, it is available as a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, enabling its agricultural intelligence layer to be accessed by frontier AI models and open-source AI systems. Enterprises, developers, and AI platforms can directly integrate OrbitAI's crop intelligence, climate signals, geospatial data, and agronomic knowledge graph into their existing AI workflows. Whether powered by Claude, GPT, Llama, Mistral, or proprietary enterprise AI systems, OrbitAI's intelligence can be accessed as a native tool call.About Cropin TechnologyFounded in 2010, Cropin is the world’s most widely deployed AI platform for food and agriculture, active across 103 countries. Its crop knowledge graph covers 400 crops and 10,000 varieties, with intelligence built on over 1 billion acres of the world’s farmland. It has digitized 30 million acres and positively impacted more than 7 million farmers.

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