BossWorks Launches Free Business License Finder as U.S. Business Applications Hit a Record 5.6 Million

The Business License Finder is built to remove the guesswork of which permits to apply and what they cost.

Helping more Americans start businesses, this free tool reveals the required federal, state, and local licenses, permits, and fees by industry and location.

We built the tool so anyone can see exactly what it takes to open their business, wherever they are, without paying for a consultant or piecing it together across a dozen government websites.” — Krishna Varma, CEO of BossWorks

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, PA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New business creation in the United States hit an all-time high in 2025, with a record-breaking 5.6 million business applications filed, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. For first-time founders, though, one of the very first steps is also one of the most confusing: working out which licenses and permits they actually need. Today, BossWorks, the AI-powered platform that helps first-time founders turn a business idea into a launched business, announced the launch of its free Business License Finder, a tool that shows the federal, state, and city licenses, permits, and fees required to open a business, based on the user's business type and location.Starting a business means navigating a patchwork of licensing rules that differ at the federal, state, and local level and change from one industry to the next. For first-time founders, working out which permits apply, and what they cost, is often one of the most confusing and time-consuming parts of getting off the ground. The Business License Finder is built to remove that guesswork.Using the tool takes seconds. Founders choose their business type, enter their location, and hit search. The Business License Finder then returns the relevant licenses and permits across federal, state, and city levels, along with estimated fees, giving would-be owners a clear view of the requirements and costs before they commit a single dollar."Most people who want to start a business don't stall because they have a bad idea. They stall because the first steps feel overwhelming, and licensing is one of the biggest sources of that confusion," said Krishna Varma, CEO of BossWorks. "We built the Business License Finder so anyone can see exactly what it takes to open their business, wherever they are, without paying for a consultant or piecing it together across a dozen government websites."The Business License Finder covers the full range of business types BossWorks supports, including online sellers, content creators, coaches and consultants, freelancers, pet care, home services, health and wellness, food trucks , salons, fitness studios, bakeries and more. It is free to use and requires no account.The tool is the latest addition to the BossWorks platform, which guides first-time founders from idea to launch with city-specific business plans, cost estimates, permit guidance, and funding options.The Business License Finder is available now at https://bossworks.ai /business-licensing-explorer.About BossWorksBossWorks is an AI-powered platform that helps first-time founders in the United States turn a business idea into a launched business. From city-specific business plans and cost estimates to permit guidance and funding options, BossWorks gives new entrepreneurs the tools and clarity they need to start with confidence. Learn more at https://bossworks.ai

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