Joel Carson Named Salt Lake City’s #1 Real Estate Agent for 2026

Joel Carson, Utah Real Estate

RealTrends Verified rankings confirm Carson as the top-producing agent in the Salt Lake Valley, with $146.14 million in sales volume and 192 closed transactions

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RealTrends Verified has recognized Joel Carson, President and Principal Broker of Utah Real Estate, P.C., as the top-producing individual real estate agent in Salt Lake City and the greater Salt Lake Valley for 2026, based on 2025 sales performance.Carson closed 192 transaction sides in 2025 with total sales volume of $146,140,000, the highest production of any individual agent based in Salt Lake City, Salt Lake County, or the surrounding Wasatch Front. He also ranks among the top individual agents in the state of Utah, a distinction he has held for multiple consecutive years."I've lived in the Salt Lake Valley my whole life — I know this market because it's home," said Carson. "This ranking isn't about me. I owe it to the 192 families who trusted me with one of the biggest decisions they'll ever make."RealTrends Verified, a division of HW Media, tracks and analyzes performance data from real estate professionals nationwide, publishing annual rankings recognized as among the industry’s most credible independent benchmarks. Carson has been ranked Utah’s #1 individual agent by RealTrends for multiple consecutive years and is a nationally ranked agent by sides closed.Carson is a licensed CPA, a U.S. Navy veteran, and a Certified Military Relocation Professional. As President and Principal Broker of Utah Real Estate, P.C., he personally serves buyers and sellers throughout Salt Lake City, Salt Lake County, Davis County, Utah County, and the Wasatch Mountain communities.About Joel Carson Joel Carson is President and Principal Broker of Utah Real Estate, P.C., and a lifelong resident of the Salt Lake Valley with more than 30 years of experience in Utah real estate. He is a licensed CPA, a U.S. Navy veteran, and a Certified Military Relocation Professional (MRP). Carson has been recognized by RealTrends Verified, Best of SLC, PropertySpark, and Zillow as a top-ranked real estate agent.About Utah Real Estate, P.C. Utah Real Estate, P.C. is a boutique brokerage serving clients throughout Salt Lake City, Salt Lake County, Davis County, Utah County, and the Wasatch Mountain communities.

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