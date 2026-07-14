Chairman Latta Delivers Opening Statement at Subcommittee on Energy Markup to Strengthen Safe and Reliable Nuclear Power

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Congressman Bob Latta (OH-05), Chairman of the Subcommittee on Energy, delivered the following opening statement at today's markup of six bills.

Subcommittee Chairman Latta's opening statement as prepared for delivery:

"Today's markup will consider six pieces of legislation to improve the Nuclear Regulatory Commission's licensing process and Department of Energy nuclear reporting, which will help maintain momentum for U.S. nuclear deployment.

"A robust and growing American nuclear industry is vital to meet our nation's rapidly increasing energy demand. A resilient nuclear supply chain is critical for U.S. economic, energy and national security.

"We need a robust nuclear sector for our national security: we must increase nuclear commerce with our allies and provide a more cost-effective industrial base.

"This subcommittee has already taken significant action to optimize the Nuclear Regulatory Commissions' (NRC) regulatory system and related policies to advance nuclear development and the associated economic and security benefits for the nation.

"Our bipartisan work two years ago led to the ADVANCE Act. This law directed the NRC to align its mission for enabling benefits of nuclear technology and to focus on efficiency, reducing costs, and increasing predictability in the permitting process, all while maintaining its position as the world's premier leader in nuclear safety.

"Our work also laid the foundation for a revitalized domestic nuclear fuel industry. The Nuclear Fuel Security Act provided funding to jump start the development of advanced fuels and the Prohibiting Russian Uranium Imports Act banned the import of Russian fuels to create the market conditions needed to incentivize new domestic fuel production capacity.

"Five of the bills under consideration today amend the Atomic Energy Act to extend these policies we enacted last Congress, eliminating unnecessary licensing steps and adding clarity to reviews consistent with our ADVANCE Act reforms.

"While we are still in discussion on a couple of the bills, our conversations across the aisle reflect the same bipartisan spirit that led to success two years ago.

"We will consider H.R. 3978, the Nuclear REFUEL Act, which I am leading along with my colleague from California's fiftieth district, would clarify certain recycling facilities may be licensed under the same regulatory framework as other fuel cycle facilities.

This legislation builds on this subcommittee's work to enable and support our domestic nuclear fuel cycle and will result in efficient permitting changes to extract additional energy out of spent fuel.

"H.R. 9612, the American Enrichment Deployment Act, led by my colleagues from South Carolina's seventh and Washington's eighth districts, brings the licensing process for enrichment facilities in line with other fuel cycle facilities. It is a critical step to ensure efficient licensing, saving time and money without undermining safety, as we work to build out critical fuel cycle infrastructure.

"Also included in today's markup is the bipartisan H.R. 5549, the Efficient Nuclear Licensing Hearings Act, sponsored by my colleagues from Virginia's ninth, Washington's eighth, and Texas's thirty-third congressional districts. This legislation would save time and resources by eliminating an outdated requirement that NRC holds a final uncontested public hearing on a license, even if no one requests the hearing.

"This change saves time and money in the licensing process, both for the NRC and licensees, while preserving transparency and the public's ability to be involved and informed in the licensing process.

"We will consider H.R. 9613, the Nuclear Advisory Committee Reform Act, sponsored by my colleague from Tennessee's first district, which directs the Advisory Committee on Reactor Safeguards, or ACRS, to focus on issues that are new and novel, and safety significant. The bill will reduce unnecessary time and resources being spent on routine licensing by the NRC.

"This continues to advance the bipartisan goals of the ADVANCE act, namely, to make the NRC's licensing process more risk-informed and efficient.

"H.R. 9614, the NRC Staff Pay Alignment Act, sponsored by my colleague from New Jersey's eighth district would align the pay authority applicable to certain career SES employees with the pay authorities we provided in the ADVANCE Act. Maintaining experienced and competent leadership at NRC is essential for assuring it carries out its mission efficiently.

"Finally, we turn to the Department of Energy, also a key player in enabling new nuclear deployment.

"H.R. 9084, the Department of Energy Nuclear Transparency Act, introduced by the Ranking Member of the Energy Subcommittee, would require DOE to announce and post licensing decisions for facilities it permits, similar to what NRC already does. This is a reasonable bill and I look forward to moving it.

"I want to thank my colleagues across the aisle and the minority staff of the Committee for providing meaningful input on the legislation before us today. I look forward to continuing to work to have bipartisan support for all these bills.

"Thank you and I yield back."