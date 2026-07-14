The Cannata Report's 2026 Women Influencers Honor Legacy While Leading Office Technology Businesses Into the Future

The Cannata Report’s 2026 Women Influencers share insights about leading office technology dealerships founded by their fathers in video that also includes behind-the-scenes footage from cover shoot.

Video features candid insights on AI, leadership, customer service, and what’s next for the dealer channel.

The conversations with Janene, Jocelyn, and Lauren reinforce that the future of the dealer channel is being shaped by leaders who respect where the industry has been while challenging it to evolve.” — CJ Cannata, president and CEO

HAMBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In this exclusive video, The Cannata Report 's 2026 Women Influencers —Janene Aul, CEO of Systel Business Equipment; Jocelyn Gorman, President of DSI; and Lauren Hanna, President of Blue Technologies Smart Solutions—share candid perspectives on leadership, innovation, and the evolving office technology dealer channel.This year's Women Influencers theme, "Legacy and Leadership," explores how three next-generation executives are building on the foundations established by their fathers while preparing their organizations for what's next.Highlights include:• Janene Aul discusses stepping from a behind-the-scenes leadership role into the CEO position and explains why operational efficiency and AI represent major opportunities for dealers. As she notes, "How can we serve our customers faster, more efficient, more streamlined?"• Jocelyn Gorman reflects on the responsibility of carrying a family legacy forward, explaining that the expectations she feels are largely the ones she places on herself. She also encourages dealers to focus on what they do best rather than chasing every new opportunity, reminding viewers, "Don't lose sight on your core businesses and don't go to the next shiny bright thing that tempts you."• Lauren Hanna discusses leading through rapid technological change, emphasizing that organizations must embrace continuous learning as AI and emerging technologies reshape the industry. She also reminds viewers that, regardless of how businesses evolve, "We are still service providers."The video also explores:• Leadership transitions in family-owned businesses• AI and the future of the office technology channel• Preserving company culture while embracing innovation• Diversification, managed IT services, and customer experience• The growing influence of women across the industry"The conversations with Janene, Jocelyn, and Lauren reinforce that the future of the dealer channel is being shaped by leaders who respect where the industry has been while challenging it to evolve. Their candid and thoughtful perspectives exemplify the leadership and vision that define our 2026 Women Influencers,” said CJ Cannata, president and CEO.In addition to the interviews, the video also features behind-the-scenes footage from The Cannata Report's 2026 Women Influencers photo shoot, giving viewers an inside look at the making of this year's cover story and portfolio.Watch the video to learn how these industry leaders are balancing legacy with innovation and helping define the next chapter of the independent dealer channel in the office technology industry.The Cannata Report is the leading intelligence resource for the document imaging channel in the office technology industry, covering a range of topics, including managed IT solutions, managed print services, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud communications, network security, production printing, services and supplies, vendor finance, mergers and acquisitions, and more. Written specifically for the independent dealer channel, The Cannata Report, founded in 1982, has an audience that includes business leaders in the office technology industry's hardware, software, IT, leasing, and supplies segments.

Honoring Legacy, Leading Office Technology Businesses Into the Future

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