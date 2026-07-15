Steve Farrell Releases New Book The Inner Way on Conscious Living

The Inner Way: Reclaim the Truth of Who You Are and Why You're Here by Steve Farrell

Humanity's Team Co-Founder shares practical tools for awakening, healing, and purposeful living in his new book, now available on Amazon.

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steve Farrell, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Humanity’s Team, announces the release of his new book, The Inner Way: Reclaim the Truth of Who You Are and Why You’re Here. This transformative guide offers readers a pathway to live consciously, align with their Higher Self, and embrace their sacred role in shaping a more loving, flourishing future for humanity and the Earth.In The Inner Way, Farrell draws from decades of experience as a spiritual leader and movement builder, weaving together personal stories, timeless wisdom, and practical tools for awakening. The book is a natural follow-up to his bestselling memoir, A New Universal Dream, and builds on the groundbreaking teachings of his programs Higher Self, Higher Purpose and the annual Global Oneness Summit “We are living in a time of profound challenge and possibility,” said Farrell. “The Inner Way is not just about personal growth—it’s about remembering who we truly are, reclaiming our divine essence, and joining together in a spiritual revolution that can transform the trajectory of humanity.”Farrell emphasizes that conscious living is not an abstract ideal but a daily practice that shifts how individuals relate to themselves, others, and the world. With clarity and compassion, The Inner Way invites readers into a journey of self-discovery, healing, and service, pointing toward the collective tipping point that could redefine our shared future.The book release comes at a pivotal time for Humanity’s Team, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2003 that has become a global leader in transformational education. The organization’s Humanity Stream+ platform hosts hundreds of hours of teachings from leading spiritual voices, while initiatives like the 21-Day and 31-Day Conscious Living Challenges engage tens of thousands worldwide in daily practices of Oneness.AvailabilityThe Inner Way: Reclaim the Truth of Who You Are and Why You’re Here is now available on Amazon About Steve FarrellSteve Farrell is the Co-Founder and Executive Director of Humanity’s Team, a global nonprofit focused on conscious living, Oneness, and planetary flourishing. A former Silicon Valley entrepreneur, Farrell left a thriving business career to dedicate his life to spiritual service. He is the author of A New Universal Dream and the host of Humanity’s Team’s award-winning summits, masterclasses, and transformational programs. Steve is available for interviews and speaking engagements. Book here About Humanity’s TeamHumanity’s Team is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a world where people live consciously, seeing the unity and sacredness of all life. Through educational programming, events, and a global community, Humanity’s Team empowers individuals to embody Oneness and co-create a sustainable, flourishing planet.The organization’s Humanity Stream+ platform hosts hundreds of hours of teachings from leading spiritual voices and includes live programs each week and summit upgrades, just to name a few of the things people get when they purchase membership.

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