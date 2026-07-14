Snohomish County Launches Study to Improve Walking and Biking Connections Near Lynnwood

Contact:

Bill Craig Matt Phelps

Communications Specialist II Communications Supervisor

Bill.Craig@snoco.org Matt.Phelps@snoco.org

425-388-3137 425-388-3126









Community invited to help shape future improvements along the Interurban Trail corridor





SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., July 14, 2026 – Snohomish County Public Works has launched a planning study to explore ways to improve walking, bicycling, rolling, and other active transportation connections along the Interurban Trail corridor near Lynnwood.





The study focuses on the section of the trail near Maple Rd, where Interstate 5 creates a significant barrier for people walking, biking, and who use wheelchairs between neighborhoods, schools, parks, transit and other destinations.





The Interurban Trail/Maple Rd Overcrossing at I-5 Improvements study will evaluate a range of potential improvements, including:

• A pedestrian and bicycle overcrossing of I-5

• New walking and biking facilities along Maple and Butternut Rd

• A potential trail connection through the Snohomish PUD utility corridor to Lynnwood Park, Lynnwood High School and potentially North Road





The study is funded with a $250,000 grant from the Sandy Williams Connecting Communities Program, a program supported by funding from the Washington Climate Commitments Act.





The study will identify opportunities to help pedestrians and cyclists to get around more easily and safely, expand access to the regional trail network, strengthen connections to schools and community destinations, and support future transportation investments in the area.





Community input will play an important role in shaping the study. An online open house and an in-person community event are planned for later this summer and fall, where residents will have opportunities to learn about the project, share experiences and provide feedback on potential improvements.





Project information and updates are available at www.snohomishcountywa.gov/6630.





About Snohomish County Public Works

Snohomish County Public Works is responsible for approximately 1,600 miles of county roads, more than 200 bridges, and manages in excess of 200 traffic control signals. The department also processes more than 665,000 tons of garbage per year. Its mission is to focus on safety and mobility while practicing fiscal responsibility and preserving the environment. Public Works has won numerous state and national honors for its work and is the second-largest department within Snohomish County government with approximately 500 employees plus seasonal staff. Its main office is located at 3000 Rockefeller Ave, Everett, WA 98201. Visit www.snohomishcountywa.gov/PublicWorks or follow the department on Facebook, Instagram and X for more information about Snohomish County Public Works.





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