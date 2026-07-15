TinyMobileRobots standardizes to Point One RTK Corrections, powering autonomous field-marking robots nationwide

Point One Navigation and TinyMobileRobots announce partnership

Partnership pairs TinyMobileRobots' autonomous line-painting robots with Point One's centimeter-accurate positioning platform.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Point One Navigation, the precision location platform for production autonomy and robotics at scale, today announced that TinyMobileRobots, maker of autonomous line-marking robots used on sports fields and parking lots across 35+ countries, has moved its U.S. fleet onto Point One's enterprise RTK Corrections Network. The move gives TinyMobileRobots’ robots access to a fully owned, densely deployed correction network built to hold centimeter-level accuracy in the field conditions where line-marking robots operate, near stadium structures, tree lines, and other obstructions that degrade open-sky GPS.

TinyMobileRobots’ robots have already marked more than a million fields worldwide, completing work in a fraction of the time it takes manual crews: a full soccer field in roughly 20 minutes, versus up to 5 hours by hand. That speed is only possible if the robot's positioning holds up alongside it. A missed correction can mean a visibly crooked sideline, a repaint, or a field that isn't ready for kickoff.

"We are committed to bringing the best experience to our customers and that starts with ensuring we equip ourselves with the right tools to handle the job," said Paul Geerdes, Managing Director at TinyMobileRobots. "Point One drives precision and brings reliable location positioning to an ever-changing and varied environment."

The partnership comes as TinyMobileRobots expands its U.S. footprint, including its recent naming as the Proud Field Painting Partner of the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center in Fayetteville, Georgia, a deployment where field-marking precision carries outsized visibility.

Technically, the integration leverages Point One's RTK Corrections Network, which maintains uniform station spacing under 40 kilometers and delivers positional accuracy of 1–3 cm. The network's density is the operative detail. Correction accuracy depends on how representative a nearby station is of local atmospheric conditions, and sparser networks introduce tail-risk errors that don't show up in average-case specs but do show up on the field.

"TinyMobileRobots is a proof point for exactly the kind of deployment we build for, a moving platform, outdoors, in every condition, where the operator shouldn't need to know what RTK stands for. It's precision as infrastructure," said Aaron Nathan, CEO of Point One Navigation.

About TinyMobileRobots

TinyMobileRobots is an autonomous field-painting robotics company, grounded in its values of knowledge, experience, technology, and service. Founded in 2015, TinyMobileRobots aims to turn technology into meaningful solutions by improving robot usage and positioning in daily tasks. For more information, visit TinyMobileRobots.us.

For general updates regarding the organization, follow TinyMobileRobots on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

About Point One Navigation

Point One Navigation builds the precision location platform for companies shipping autonomous and location-dependent products at scale. Its fully owned RTK Corrections Network, sensor-fusion Positioning Engine software, and GraphQL-based API power production deployments across the world. Point One’s founding team have decades of experience in precision navigation and were previous founders of Cornell’s DARPA Urban Challenge. Learn more at pointonenav.com.

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