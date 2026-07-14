Traffic Advisory - Intermittent Lane Closures Placida Road between Winchester Boulevard and Rotonda Boulevard West July 15-17

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (July 14, 2026) – The southbound right-hand lane of Placida Road between Winchester Boulevard and Rotonda Boulevard West will have intermittent lane closures 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, July 15 through Friday, July 17 for ERS Construction to complete sidewalk repairs.

Travelers should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.

The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.

For information, contact Morgan Thompson, ERS Construction at 941-769-0294.

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