Legislature Creates New License Plate for Families of Fallen Law Enforcement Officers

Special recognition would help immediate family honor their loved ones

(BOSTON—7/14/2026) The Massachusetts Legislature yesterday passed legislation to create a new special license plate to honor the memories of fallen law enforcement officers by offering a symbol of respect to their surviving spouses, parents, and children.

The bill—S.2903, An Act honoring Blue Star Families —directs the Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) to create a new Blue Star Families plate to help the family members remember their loved one in a visible way on their car. It would also create a Blue Star Family emblem for motorcycle plates.

“Every day, law enforcement officers across the Commonwealth put themselves between danger and the people they serve. These heroes left their families in the morning and never came home,” said Senate President Karen E. Spilka (D-Ashland). “This bill won't erase these tragic and heartbreaking losses, but it will ensure their memory, and the memories of all our fallen officers, travel with the families who carry it every day. I’m grateful to Chair Rodrigues, Chair Crighton, and Senator Mark for their advocacy on this legislation, and to our colleagues in the House of Representatives for getting this to the Governor’s desk.”

“This bill is about recognizing the sacrifice made by the families of fallen law enforcement officers,” said House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano (D-Quincy). “By making license plates available to the spouses, parents, and children of law enforcement who were killed in the line of duty, Massachusetts is ensuring that the legacy of those who gave their lives in service to our communities is never forgotten. I would like to thank Chairman Arciero, Chairman Walsh, and our partners in the Senate for their work in getting this important bill to the Governor’s desk for her signature.”

“Honoring the law enforcement officers we have lost in the line of duty with the Blue Star Families plate is a meaningful way for their loved ones to carry on their memory,” said Senator Brendan Crighton (D-Lynn), Senate Chair of the Joint Committee on Transportation. “I was proud to join my colleagues in voting for this legislation, and I am thankful to the entire law enforcement community, especially our Blue Star Families, for their sacrifices.”

“Blue Star Families have endured the unimaginable loss of a child, spouse, parent, or sibling in the line of duty,” said Representative James Arciero (D-Westford), House Chair of the Joint Committee on Transportation. “While no symbol can fully express the gratitude owed to our fallen heroes and their loved ones, this legislation stands as a lasting commitment that their sacrifice and service will never be forgotten. Thank you to House Speaker Mariano, Chairman Michlewitz and Representative Walsh for their leadership on this bill to honor the Commonwealth's Blue Star Families.”

“The families of fallen law enforcement officers have sacrificed more than most of us can ever imagine,” said Senator Paul Mark (D-Becket), lead Senate sponsor of the bill. “This legislation is a meaningful way to honor their loved ones, recognize the burdens they continue to carry, and ensure the Commonwealth never forgets the service and sacrifice made in the line of duty.”

“Today we remember those law enforcement officers who have given their life in the line of duty,” said Representative Thomas P. Walsh (D-Peabody), lead House sponsor of the bill. “We honor their sacrifice through the memorial Blue Star license plate, and assure their families that we will never forget them.”

Under the legislation, the RMV would be required to make the plates available to Blue Star spouses, parents, and children without charge. The RMV would also be able to offer vanity plate registrations for Blue Star plates up to six characters in length.

The Blue Star Family license plates would join other special recognition plates currently offered by the RMV, including Gold Star Family plates for drivers with close family members who died as a result of their service in the armed forces.

Having passed the Legislature, the bill has now been sent to Governor Maura Healey for her signature.

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