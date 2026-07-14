Influential Women Podcast Announces New Episode with Jackie Dorman

Modern Dating Sucks: Why Your Love Story Doesn't Have To

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Relationship expert, bestselling author, and founder of The Last Year Single Movement shares why meaningful relationships aren't disappearing—they simply require a different approach than today's dating culture encourages.The Influential Women Podcast, hosted by Jodie O'Brien, today announced the release of a compelling new episode featuring Jackie Dorman, relationship expert, bestselling author, matchmaker, and founder of The Last Year Single Movement.In this timely conversation, Jackie explores why so many people feel discouraged by modern dating, what has fundamentally changed about the way we form relationships, and why lasting love is still possible despite today's increasingly disconnected culture. The episode, titled " Modern Dating Sucks: Why Your Love Story Doesn't Have To ," examines the growing challenges of finding meaningful connection while offering practical, hope-filled strategies for building healthy, lasting relationships.Drawing on years of experience helping thousands of marriage-minded singles find lasting love, Jackie brings both professional expertise and personal insight to the conversation. She explains why dating apps were never designed to create lifelong commitment, how technology has replaced the sense of community that once helped people build relationships, and why self-awareness is often the missing ingredient in modern dating.What makes this episode especially compelling is Jackie's refusal to blame technology alone. While many people point to dating apps as the problem, she argues that the deeper issue lies in how we approach relationships, define compatibility, and prepare ourselves for long-term commitment."Modern dating does suck, but your love story doesn't have to."— Jackie DormanThroughout the conversation, Jackie discusses the psychology behind dating apps, why having more options often makes it harder to choose well, and how the loss of community has changed the way people meet, connect, and commit. She also shares why so many people mistake preferences for true non-negotiables and how becoming relationally ready begins long before meeting the right person.As founder of The Last Year Single Movement, Jackie introduces listeners to her Heartwork methodology, which focuses on helping people identify the deeper beliefs, emotional patterns, and past experiences that often shape their relationships. Rather than simply teaching people how to date better, she encourages them to become healthier partners first."Behavior follows identity."— Jackie DormanThe conversation also explores the growing marriage revival among Gen Z and younger millennials, why commitment is making a comeback, and what people navigating dating later in life should consider before beginning a new relationship. Jackie also reflects on entrepreneurship, blended families, and the importance of balancing personal growth with meaningful partnership."You can use dating apps successfully if you don't let them use you."— Jackie DormanThis episode will resonate with women navigating dating burnout, rebuilding after divorce, searching for meaningful connection, or simply wanting healthier relationships. It is a conversation about self-awareness, intentionality, resilience, and the belief that while the dating landscape has changed, lasting love remains possible.For listeners feeling discouraged by modern dating, Jackie offers both practical guidance and an encouraging reminder that meaningful relationships are not built by chance—they are built through preparation, clarity, and the courage to pursue connection with purpose.About Influential WomenThe Influential Women Podcast features honest, thoughtful conversations with women shaping their industries and building meaningful careers. Produced by Influential Women, a media platform with more than 92,000 followers on LinkedIn and the publisher of Influential Women Magazine, the podcast goes beyond titles to explore the real stories behind leadership and impact. Each episode highlights the lessons, challenges, and pivotal moments that have shaped these women's journeys across business, leadership, entrepreneurship, and creative fields.The episode is available now on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.