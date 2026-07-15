Benjamin Obdyke CEO Dave Campbell Retires; President George Caruso Named CEO

Retired Benjamin Obdyke CEO Dave Campbell Benjamin Obdyke President & CEO George Caruso

After 45 years at Benjamin Obdyke, CEO Dave Campbell retired June 30, remaining as Board Chair. President George Caruso has been promoted to President & CEO.

I look forward to watching Benjamin Obdyke continue to grow, not just financially, but in the legacy of the people. I know they will always be up for the challenge — and continue to be curious.” — Dave Campbell

HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After 45 years with Benjamin Obdyke , CEO Dave Campbell officially retired on June 30; he remains Chairman of the Board. On July 1, George Caruso, Benjamin Obdyke President since February 2025, was promoted to President and CEO.A Legacy of Leadership, Innovation, and ValuesDave Campbell started at Benjamin Obdyke as a controller in 1980, the third generation in the Campbell family line of ownership that had followed three generations of Obdyke family ownership. He became President in 1995 and was elevated to CEO in 2011. Campbell’s legacy extends beyond just the company’s innovation and growth: He built a culture that believes great businesses are built by great people — challenging employees to reach their full potential, empowering them to create industry-leading solutions, and proving that doing meaningful work and having fun are not mutually exclusive.“Dave’s strength has been putting our people in positions where they can succeed, giving them the latitude to do so, and knowing he didn’t need to be the smartest person in the room,” said Caruso, who worked under Campbell for 23 years before taking over as CEO. “He’s never had a desire to prove himself or get credit.”This people-first approach was most recently evident when it came to ownership succession, when Benjamin Obdyke transitioned to 100% employee ownership under an ESOP in 2023. Campbell recognized that an ESOP, not a sale to a third party or private equity investment, was the best option to maintain the company’s culture.“My personal mission statement that guides me through everything is helping people reach their full potential, whether it’s my kids, my work, or other organizations I’m involved in,” Campbell said. “I get the greatest pleasure out of seeing what small piece I had in helping someone flourish.”During Campbell’s tenure as CEO, Benjamin Obdyke moved from a niche player to an industry thought leader recognized for innovative, building science-based solutions for high-performance homes. That path has come without sacrifice to the company’s core beliefs and values.“From a building science/product development standpoint, Benjamin Obdyke has been at the forefront for many years,” said Harry Lund, Vice President of Purchasing for Coastal Forest Products, a Benjamin Obdyke distribution partner since 2005. “However, where Obdyke really shines and what separates them from really anyone else in the industry is the culture. I have been amazed for 20 years by the team of people, regardless of how much it has changed and grown. This has always been their secret sauce. I believe that this even carries forward to us here at Coastal, where we are inspired to represent the Obdyke brand with the same energy and passion. This, above all, is what I will always remember about Dave and his team.”Caruso Brings Experience, Confidence to CEO RoleCampbell’s management style and thoughtful approach to both ownership and management over the past few years allowed Caruso to smoothly and seamlessly transition into the CEO role on July 1.Prior to his promotion to President in 2025, Caruso served as the company’s Chief Operating Officer for five years, during which he oversaw growth in market share and the launch of industry-changing and award-winning products including HydroGap SA self-adhered drainable housewrap and VaporDry SA self-adhered roofing underlayment. He also played a key role in leading the company’s ESOP transition.“George’s area of focus — our people and our products — has been the driver of our business,” Campbell said. “Not only is he smart, he is a clear thinker, he is open to feedback, and he has the confidence to not have all the answers but know which questions to ask.”After more than two decades with the company and many years working closely with Campbell, Caruso is confident the culture and values that have helped Benjamin Obdyke thrive will continue.“We’ve laid out a great foundation for growth. The framework and the value system are there,” Caruso said. “Now it’s about asking ourselves, ‘What does it look like to think a little bigger and challenge ourselves while maintaining the DNA that has made us successful?’ Our people are most important; they have new and fresh ideas as well as the energy to make things happen. It’s my job to encourage and facilitate that.”“I look forward to watching Benjamin Obdyke continue to grow, not just financially, but in the legacy of the people,” Campbell said. “I know they will always be up for the challenge — and continue to be curious.”For more information about Benjamin Obdyke, visit www.benjaminobdyke.com ###ABOUT BENJAMIN OBDYKESince 1868, Benjamin Obdyke has been helping architects, builders, and contractors in the United States and Canada Build Better™ by developing and adding new advances to its product line. Benjamin Obdyke develops, sources, markets, and sells proprietary roof and wall products that improve the building envelope and the performance of other building materials for the new construction, repair, and remodel markets. Innovations from Benjamin Obdyke, such as the first roofing ridge vent on a roll, the first wood roofing underlayment, and the first rolled product to provide drainage and air flow in rainscreen wall assemblies, have helped shape today’s building practices. Headquartered in Horsham, Pa., Benjamin Obdyke partners with a network of distributors, dealers, buying groups, and cooperatives to reach building professionals in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.benjaminobdyke.com

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