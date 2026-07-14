LYC Grants July 2026

Posted on: Jul 14th, 2026 | AnnouncementsFeatured NewsPress Releases

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. — Community cleanup, neighborhood beautification and recycling projects across Mobile County will receive a boost as $5,500 in Love Your Community grants awarded for time-banked hours today by the Mobile County Commission.

"What I love most about this program is that it is resident-driven," said Commissioner Connie Hudson, who spearheads the Mobile County Commission's Love Your Community initiative. "Teams identify a need, volunteer to improve their community, and earn the resources to turn those ideas into projects with lasting improvements."

Since the program's relaunch in 2021, approximately 250 teams have earned more than $74,500 in grants through the Love Your Community Time Bank. Teams earn grant funding by logging volunteer hours for litter cleanup, beautification, recycling and other environmental stewardship projects in public spaces.

Funded by the Mobile County Commission, Love Your Community is operated in partnership with Keep Mobile Beautiful. Program funding is supported by the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA).

To learn more or register a team, visit www.LoveYourCommunity.com, call 251-444-7144 or email coordinator@loveyourcommunity.com.

The award-winning Love Your Community program launched in 2018 to engage residents in tackling litter, protecting local waterways and beautifying neighborhoods throughout Mobile County. After pausing during the COVID-19 pandemic, the program relaunched on Earth Day 2021 with its innovative Time Bank model, allowing volunteers to earn grant funding for community improvement projects.

Grant recipients were:

$1,500 grants

Father and Daughter Team Up 2 Clean Up

– Project: Community cleanup event in Trinity Gardens

Lady Litter Gitters – Project: Phase III clubhouse beautification, including a sprinkler system and protective cover for the neighborhood's Little Free Library and Blessing Box

$1,000 grants

Trinity Gardens Community Action Team – Project: Television recycling and community e-cycling education



Sisters Team Up 2 Clean Up –

Project: Community recycling event with education on proper recycling and waste disposal

$500 grant