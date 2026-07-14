DETROIT LAKES, Minn. —Starting Monday, July 20, weather permitting, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin a project to resurface Hwy 114, from hwy 55 near Lowry to I-94.
Work will take place under traffic and a detour will not be required. Motorists, however, should expect to encounter daily lane closures, flagging operations and pilot car. Drivers are asked to slow down in the work zone, obey traffic control, and be alert for workers and equipment.
The overall project is expected to be completed by mid-September. Construction activities are weather dependent and subject to change.
Central Specialties, Inc., based in Alexandria, Minn., is the prime contractor for the $3.66 million project. For more information, visit the project website
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
You just read:
Road work begins July 20 on Hwy 114 north of Lowry to I-94 (July 14, 2026) Moorhead rest area to temporarily close July 15-17 (July 13, 2026)
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is
the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.