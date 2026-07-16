Business Screen and Baseline Partner to Bring Source-Verified Due Diligence Into the Lending Workflow

Lenders using Baseline can now order investigator-backed background checks on borrowers and the businesses behind them without leaving their loan file.

LAKEWOOD, OH, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Screen, a non-FCRA due diligence and background screening firm for businesses and the people behind them, today announced a partnership with Baseline ( https://www.baselinesoftware.com ), a loan management platform for private real estate lenders. The partnership embeds Business Screen reporting directly into the Baseline platform, giving lenders a faster way to run due diligence on borrowers as part of their normal loan workflow.Lenders evaluating a deal often rely on a personal or business credit check alone, or on database tools whose results they have to verify themselves, one borrower at a time. Through this partnership, a lender working in Baseline can order a Business Screen report on a borrowing entity and the people associated with it, and receive results back inside the same loan file they already work in.The integration offers lenders two options. A Preliminary report draws on national public records with sophisticated matching, returns clean results in minutes, and routes adverse findings to Business Screen investigators for review before release. A Comprehensive report adds source-level investigation, with investigators going directly to counties and courts to gather records and documents. Coverage spans corporate records, identity and registration, criminal records, civil litigation, liens, judgments, bankruptcies, foreclosures, business credit, adverse media, and global sanctions and watchlists.“Lenders do not just need more data, they need to know what it means. Most tools hand over a pile of hits and leave the lender to sort out which ones are real. We put investigators behind the findings that matter, and now that work lives right inside the platform where lenders make their decisions,” said Ben Drellishak, Co-Owner and VP of Sales, Business Screen.“The best due diligence is the kind your lenders will actually use, and that means it has to live where they already work. With Business Screen built into Baseline, our lenders get investigator-verified findings on any borrower without ever leaving the platform. It's the depth of a full investigation with the convenience of a single click," said Shaye Wali, CEO, Baseline.About Business ScreenBusiness Screen (businessscreen.com), a trade name of Corporate Screening and Investigations, Inc., is a non-FCRA due diligence and background screening firm focused on businesses and the people behind them. Founded in 1996 and based in Lakewood, Ohio, Business Screen combines national public records with investigators who verify findings and conduct source-level research across all 50 states and more than 150 countries and territories. The company serves more than 1,000 clients across commercial lending, real estate, marketplaces, vendor and supply chain risk, and other business-to-business segments. Learn more at https://www.businessscreen.com.

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