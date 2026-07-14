Upstate Window Fashions Wins 2026 Best of South Carolina Award
Greenville company honored again after receiving Best of South Carolina recognition last year.
Receiving Best of South Carolina recognition again this year is meaningful because it reflects the confidence of the clients, designers, and community members we serve.”GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Upstate Window Fashions has been named a winner in the Window Treatment Providers category in the 2026 Best of South Carolina Awards, presented by Guide to South Carolina. The award is determined by Guide to South Carolina readers and editors through months of research and reader voting. The 2026 award adds to the company’s Best of South Carolina recognition from last year and places Upstate Window Fashions among fewer than 10% of South Carolina businesses that have received the honor.
— Lynn Eastergard
The Best of South Carolina Awards recognize businesses, organizations, and professionals across the state through months of research and thousands of reader votes. For Upstate Window Fashions, the award reflects continued trust from clients throughout Greenville, Sunset, Salem, and surrounding communities.
Upstate Window Fashions provides custom blinds, shades, shutters, and drapery for homeowners, builders, architects, and designers. The company is known for helping clients choose window treatments that suit each space’s light control, privacy, design, and performance needs. Upstate Window Fashions offers Hunter Douglas products along with other trusted window treatment lines, pairing quality options with personalized design guidance and professional service.
The company is led by Lynn Eastergard, who brings more than 25 years of experience in the window fashion industry. Eastergard is certified in historical window-treatment fabrications, has assisted in designing treatments for the Biltmore Guest Cottage, and has served as president of a local chapter of the Window Covering Association of America.
“Receiving Best of South Carolina recognition again this year is meaningful because it reflects the confidence of the clients, designers, and community members we serve,” said Lynn Eastergard, owner of Upstate Window Fashions. “Our work is personal because window treatments affect how people live in their homes every day. We are grateful for the continued support and proud to represent the window treatment industry in South Carolina.”
Upstate Window Fashions will continue to serve residential and trade clients across Greenville and the surrounding Upstate region with custom window treatment solutions.
To learn more about Upstate Window Fashions or schedule a consultation, contact the company directly at (864) 626-8603. You may also visit their website at: https://www.upstatewindowfashions.com/ .
About Upstate Window Fashions
Upstate Window Fashions is a Greenville, S.C.-based custom window treatment company serving homeowners, builders, architects, and designers throughout Greenville and nearby communities. These include areas like Spartanburg, Sunset, and Salem. Led by Lynn Eastergard, the company offers custom blinds, shades, shutters, and drapery, with access to reputable product lines.
Lynn Eastergard
Upstate Window Fashions
+1 864-626-8603
email us here
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