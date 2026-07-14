One Week After ICE Killed Lorenzo Salgado in Houston, Greg Abbott Still Has Nothing to Say

DALLAS, TX — One week has passed since Lorenzo Salgado was killed during an ICE operation in Houston. In those seven days, Governor Greg Abbott has not issued a single public statement, has not demanded answers, and has not called for transparency for Salgado's family or for the people of Texas.

Salgado's death was followed just days later by another fatal encounter involving ICE in Maine, adding to a series of recent incidents across the country that have raised serious questions about transparency, accountability, and the use of force by federal immigration agents.

When an incident fits his political agenda, Greg Abbott is quick to step in front of the cameras. But when a Texan dies during a federal immigration enforcement operation surrounded by unanswered questions, the governor has nothing to say.

Has Governor Abbott demanded answers from ICE? Has he called for an independent investigation? Has he spoken with Lorenzo Salgado's family?

While Governor Abbott remains silent, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Gina Hinojosa has taken action. Last week, Hinojosa filed a public information request seeking records related to the State of Texas' and the Texas Department of Public Safety's response to Lorenzo Salgado's death, calling for transparency about the role state officials may have played and whether DPS personnel were involved before, during, or after the shooting.

Silence is a choice. When protecting Texans doesn't fit his political agenda, Greg Abbott chooses to look the other way.