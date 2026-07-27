Margaret's the Couture Cleaner Enhances Luxury Handbag Restoration Expertise

Margaret's the Couture Cleaner is a family-owned leader in luxury dry cleaning, couture garment care, vintage textile conservation, and leather restoration. As a Couture Preservation House, Margaret's combines expert craftsmanship with fabric science. The Sotheby's Institute of Art Handbag Authentication program in London provides advanced training in luxury handbag construction, craftsmanship, and authentication across leading fashion houses. Katia Graytok, Chief Marketing Officer of Margaret's the Couture Cleaner, completed the Sotheby's Institute of Art Handbag Authentication program in London, strengthening the company's expertise in luxury handbag cleaning, restoration, and preservation.

Chief Marketing Officer Katia Graytok completes Sotheby's Institute training, strengthening Margaret's luxury handbag restoration expertise.

By pairing my Sotheby’s London training with our Hermès specialist and master artisans, Margaret’s delivers elite, brand-specific handbag preservation nationwide via CleanByMail.” — Katia Graytok, CMO Margaret's the Couture Cleaner

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Margaret's the Couture Cleaner Strengthens Luxury Handbag Restoration Expertise with Sotheby's Institute Authentication Credential.

Margaret's the Couture Cleaner, a nationally recognized leader in luxury garment care, leather restoration, and couture preservation, today announced that Chief Marketing Officer Katia Graytok has completed the prestigious Handbag Authentication master program at Sotheby's Institute of Art in London.

The credential further strengthens Margaret's luxury handbag cleaning, leather restoration, and preservation services by deepening the company's expertise in brand-specific construction, materials, and manufacturing techniques used by the world's leading fashion houses.

Held at Sotheby's Institute's Bedford Square campus in London, the intensive five-day program focused on authenticating luxury handbags through detailed analysis of craftsmanship and construction. Coursework examined iconic designs from Hermès, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Dior, with instruction covering leather grain identification, stitching techniques, hardware engravings, typography, date codes, and other brand-specific manufacturing characteristics used to distinguish authentic pieces.

Although Margaret's does not provide financial appraisals or commercial authentication services, this specialized training enhances the company's ability to preserve the structural and aesthetic characteristics that define luxury handbags. Understanding how each fashion house constructs its products allows Margaret's artisans to develop cleaning and restoration protocols that protect the features collectors value most.

"Preservation begins with understanding how an object was originally made," said Katia Graytok, Chief Marketing Officer of Margaret's the Couture Cleaner. "Our responsibility is to restore and clean luxury handbags without compromising the craftsmanship that makes them exceptional. This training provides another layer of knowledge that helps us preserve every stitch, embossment, finish, and construction detail entrusted to our care."

The credential complements Margaret's specialized leather restoration department, led by a former Hermès artisan and supported by a team of master leather craftspeople. Together, they provide luxury handbag and leather restoration services, including precision cleaning, conditioning, color restoration, edge refinishing, hardware polishing, structural repairs, and lining replacement for clients throughout the United States.

Margaret's serves clients through executive locations in New York City, five Southern California boutiques, and its national CleanByMail service, which allows collectors, luxury retailers, museums, and couture clients nationwide to ship handbags, garments, shoes, and accessories directly to Margaret's restoration facility for expert evaluation and care.

About Margaret's the Couture Cleaner

Margaret's the Couture Cleaner is a family-owned, nationally recognized leader in luxury dry cleaning, couture garment care, vintage textile conservation, garment restoration, and leather cleaning and restoration. As a Couture Apparel Preservation House, Margaret's combines expert craftsmanship with advanced fabric and leather science to preserve, restore, and protect the world's finest garments and accessories.

Trusted by museums, fashion designers, luxury brands, collectors, and clients worldwide, Margaret's specializes in wedding dress preservation, vintage and heirloom textile conservation, couture gown cleaning, leather handbag restoration, suede cleaning, and specialty garment care. From red-carpet fashion and museum collections to everyday luxury wardrobes, Margaret's is dedicated to extending the life and beauty of exceptional apparel and accessories.

Learn more at www.margarets.com.

Margaret's Handbag Cleaning and Restoration

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