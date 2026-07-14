Murray, Van Hollen Call Out Blanche for Failing to Meet with Epstein Survivors, Press Him to Make Good on His Commitment

07.14.26

Senators’ letter follows Blanche’s commitment to meet with Epstein survivors in response to the Senators’ questioning in front of the Appropriations Committee

ICYMI: At Hearing with Acting AG Blanche, Senator Murray Blasts Outrageous Creation of $1.8 Billion MAGA Slush Fund, Presses for Apology to Epstein Victims

Washington, D.C. – Today, Senator Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Vice Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Ranking Member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies (CJS), called on Acting United States Attorney General Todd Blanche to fulfill the commitment he made at the May 19, 2026, CJS Appropriations hearing to meet with Epstein survivors.

The senators’ letter comes nearly two months after Acting AG Blanche committed to meet with the survivors in response to the senators’ questioning at the hearing and nearly seven months after the first tranche of Epstein files were released by DOJ in accordance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Despite repeated attempts from the senators’ offices to facilitate a meeting, Blanche has still not done so.

The senators begin, “At the May 19, 2026, hearing of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies, we asked whether you would meet with Epstein survivors if we connected you with them. You responded, ‘Absolutely.’ It has been nearly two months since then, and even though we provided the Department of Justice (the Department) with the point of contact for the Epstein survivors—and have followed up on this request multiple times—the survivors have not received the promised outreach.”

“Recently, reporting revealed that you were present at several meetings last summer in the White House Situation Room with the President’s closest advisors, confirming that the White House and the Department have been more interested in minimizing damage to the President relating to his personal friendship with Jeffrey Epstein than providing transparency to survivors and holding accountable those who may be implicated in Epstein’s crimes,” they note.

“Your responsibility as Acting Attorney General is to pursue justice, not to shield the President. We therefore expect a response no later than July 28, 2026, confirming a date for the meeting with survivors you committed to hold,” the senators conclude.

The full text of the letter is available HERE and below:

Dear Acting Attorney General Blanche:

At the May 19, 2026, hearing of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies, we asked whether you would meet with Epstein survivors if we connected you with them. You responded, “Absolutely.”

It has been nearly two months since then, and even though we provided the Department of Justice (the Department) with the point of contact for the Epstein survivors—and have followed up on this request multiple times—the survivors have not received the promised outreach. Additionally, our offices have not received any substantive responses from the Department indicating when the meeting will be scheduled.

Recently, reporting revealed that you were present at several meetings last summer in the White House Situation Room with the President’s closest advisors, confirming that the White House and the Department have been more interested in minimizing damage to the President relating to his personal friendship with Jeffrey Epstein than providing transparency to survivors and holding accountable those who may be implicated in Epstein’s crimes.

Your responsibility as Acting Attorney General is to pursue justice, not to shield the President. We therefore expect a response no later than July 28, 2026, confirming a date for the meeting with survivors you committed to hold.

###