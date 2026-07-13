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NHDP Statement on Donald Trump’s Endorsement of MAGA Loyalist Anthony DiLorenzo

NHDP Statement on Donald Trump’s Endorsement of MAGA Loyalist Anthony DiLorenzo
 

In response to Donald Trump’s endorsement of MAGA loyalist Anthony DiLorenzo, NHDP Chair Ray Buckley released the following statement: 

"Birds of a feather flock together. Donald Trump is so desperate for anyone willing to fall in line that he is once again scraping the bottom of the barrel, adding Anthony DiLorenzo to his lineup of candidates auditioning to be his next rubber stamp in Congress.

"Donald Trump has delivered nothing but higher costs for New Hampshire families, and it’s clear MAGA loyalist Anthony DiLorenzo is ready to double down on the same failed agenda."

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NHDP Statement on Donald Trump’s Endorsement of MAGA Loyalist Anthony DiLorenzo

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