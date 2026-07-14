Capodagli Property Company Receives Approval for Meridia Dover 63 Apartment Community in Downtown Dover, New Jersey

Three-phase luxury mixed-use community will expand housing opportunities and enhance downtown Dover with modern residences, retail, and premium amenities.

New Meridia Living community will introduce luxury apartments, retail space, and upscale amenities in a walkable downtown Dover location.

LINDEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capodagli Property Company has received approval to develop Meridia Dover 63, a new luxury apartment community that will bring modern residential living, retail space, and premium amenities to the heart of Dover, New Jersey.

Strategically located near downtown Dover and overlooking the scenic Rockaway River, Meridia Dover 63 is designed to offer residents a vibrant lifestyle with convenient access to transportation, shopping, dining, and recreation.

The mixed-use development consists of three phases and will feature thoughtfully designed apartment homes, including studio-style flats, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom residences. Residents will enjoy a wide range of upscale amenities, including expansive lobby areas, a state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse and community gathering spaces, outdoor courtyards, a resort-style swimming pool, and covered parking.

One of the community’s most distinctive features will be its picturesque views of the Rockaway River, providing a unique residential experience within one of Morris County’s most accessible locations.

In addition to its on-site amenities, Meridia Dover 63 will be within walking distance of downtown Dover’s restaurants, shops, and NJ Transit train station, offering convenient commuter access throughout northern New Jersey and New York City. The property will also be located near major retail destinations, including large regional shopping centers and Rockaway Townsquare Mall.

The development’s location provides excellent connectivity to major transportation corridors, with convenient access to Interstate 80 and Route 46, making it an ideal choice for residents seeking both convenience and quality of life.

“Meridia Dover 63 represents another important investment in the future of Dover and our continued commitment to creating high-quality residential communities in desirable locations,” said Dennis Liloia, General Counsel and Vice President of Development at Capodagli Property Company. “We are excited to bring new housing opportunities, retail space, and community amenities that will enhance the local neighborhood while taking advantage of the area’s natural beauty and accessibility.”

Construction timelines and additional project details will be announced as development progresses.

About Capodagli Property Company:

Capodagli Property Company is a premier real estate development, construction, and property management firm specializing in multi-family and mixed-use real estate projects. Founded in 1970, Capodagli Property Company is recognized for its ability to envision thriving communities on underutilized assets, playing a major role in redeveloping these communities.

Capodagli Property Company develops, owns, and manages over 7,000 rental apartments with over 4,000 units in the pipeline.

We are proud of our reputation for building and managing exceptional residential communities under the brand name “Meridia Living.” Meridia Living strives to ensure all the properties we manage are well maintained while instilling a sense of belonging towards our residents.

Media Contact:

For more information on Capodagli Property Company and Meridia Living, visit www.capodagli.com, contact marketing@meridialiving.com or call 973-694-3000.

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