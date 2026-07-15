Crystal Ice Creates Custom Ice Sculpture for Travis Kelce's Pre-Wedding Celebration

The ice sculpture carved by Crystal Ice for the Travis Kelce bachelor party. The Crystal Ice logo. Dry ice is one of the premium offerings of Crystal Ice.

Crystal Ice creates a custom double luge ice sculpture for Travis Kelce's star-studded pre-wedding celebration in San Diego.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crystal Ice, a Los Angeles-based ice sculpture company, helped celebrate one of the year's most talked-about weddings by creating a custom double luge ice sculpture for NFL star Travis Kelce's June bachelor party at Viejas Arena on the campus of San Diego State University.The handcrafted centerpiece featured the side-by-side initials of Kelce and pop superstar Taylor Swift, serving as a functional double luge and a striking visual focal point for the celebration.The June 21 event was part of Kelce's multi-day bachelor party across Los Angeles and San Diego, held June 17–21, 2026, ahead of his anticipated wedding to Swift. At Viejas Arena, Kelce was joined by his brother, Jason Kelce, and Swift's brother, Austin Swift, for a sold-out Dave Chappelle comedy performance. The venue, home to San Diego State Basketball and one of the region's premier entertainment destinations, provided a fitting backdrop for the high-profile celebration.The weekend concluded in San Diego with the group attending the NASCAR race at Naval Base Coronado before returning to Viejas Arena for the Dave Chappelle show.On July 3, 2026, Swift and Kelce, both 36, were married at Madison Square Garden in New York City before an estimated 1,000 to 2,000 guests. Crystal Ice's custom double luge became part of the memorable pre-wedding festivities leading up to the couple's high-profile celebration.Crystal Ice's involvement reflects the company's commitment to creating bespoke ice sculptures that transform weddings, corporate events, and milestone celebrations into unforgettable experiences.ABOUT CRYSTAL ICECrystal Ice is a Los Angeles-based ice company specializing in premium ice manufacturing snow production , and handcrafted ice sculpture design for weddings, corporate events, and private celebrations. Combining skilled craftsmanship with creative design, Crystal Ice produces custom ice creations that elevate events throughout Southern California.For more information, visit crystalicela.com.

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