‘Behind the Label:’ Senate Aging Hearing to Examine Foreign Influence in U.S. Drug Supply Chain, Potential Harm to American Seniors

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Tomorrow, Wednesday, July 15, Chairman Rick Scott and Ranking Member Kirsten Gillibrand will convene a hearing entitled "Behind the Label: Foreign Ownership and Control in America's Drug Supply Chain.” This hearing will examine how overseas influence on America’s drug supply chain can put seniors’ access to essential medicines at risk, and how to ensure the federal government is equipped to protect older Americans from these foreign threats.

Witnesses for the hearing will include:

Hon. Nazak Nikakhtar, J.D., Partner & Chair of the National Security Practice, Wiley Rein LLP, Washington, D.C.

Partner & Chair of the National Security Practice, Wiley Rein LLP, Washington, D.C. Stephen Ezell, Vice President for Global Innovation Policy, Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF), Washington, D.C.

Vice President for Global Innovation Policy, Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF), Washington, D.C. Edward You, Founder & Principal Consultant, EHY Consulting LLC, Fairfax Station, Va.

Founder & Principal Consultant, EHY Consulting LLC, Fairfax Station, Va. Rush Doshi, PhD, C.V. Starr Senior Fellow for Asia Studies and Director of the China Strategy Initiative, Council on Foreign Relations, Washington, D.C.

WHEN: Wednesday, July 15, 2026

3:30 PM ET

WHERE: Dirksen Senate Office Building, SD-G50

WATCH: Live broadcast online HERE.

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