Bilingual Buyer's Agent William Iraheta Flores Completes ABR Course as NAEBA's Youngest Member

Exclusive buyer agent William Iraheta Flores

William Iraheta Flores, NAEBA's youngest member, completes his ABR® course while serving only home buyers across DC, Maryland, and Virginia.

Most buyers walk into a transaction assuming their agent is fully in their corner, William says. I wanted to be in a place where that assumption is actually true.” — William Iraheta Flores

WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an industry where most real estate agents split their loyalty between buyers and sellers, William Iraheta Flores has made a different choice, and he is making it at an age when most of his peers are just getting started.At just 24 years old, William is the youngest member of the National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents (NAEBA) and an agent at HomeBuyer Brokerage, the leading brokerage in the DC-Maryland-Virginia market that represents home buyers exclusively. No seller clients. No dual agency. No conflict of interest. William has completed his Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR) Designation Course and remains committed to serving only home buyers.For William, that is not just a business model. It is a personal conviction."Most buyers walk into a transaction assuming their agent is fully in their corner," William says. "I wanted to be in a place where that assumption is actually true."The ABR designation, awarded by the Real Estate Buyer's Agent Council of the National Association of REALTORS, requires agents to complete specialized coursework focused entirely on buyer representation, including negotiation strategy, contract protections, and fiduciary duty to the buyer. For William, completing the course reinforced a standard he was already committed to upholding at HomeBuyer Brokerage.That consumer-first mindset is what drew William to HomeBuyer Brokerage , where every agent operates as a member of the National Association of Exclusive Buyer's Agents , a non-profit organization dedicated to a steadfast commitment to the buyer's side of the table. In a marketplace still navigating the post-NAR settlement landscape around agent compensation and representation, William's choice to align exclusively with buyers stands out as both principled and timely.What also sets William apart is where he draws his professional discipline from. When he is not helping clients navigate the home buying process, he works as a personal trainer, and he sees the two roles as more connected than most people might expect."Fitness is about consistency, goal setting, and holding someone accountable to results," William explains. "Buying a home is exactly the same. My clients need someone who will stay disciplined, stay focused, and keep them on track even when the process gets hard."That approach extends to how William markets himself and connects with buyers. He produces short-form video content for his website, shares practical home buying tips across social media platforms, and uses his marketing skills to demystify a process that can feel overwhelming for first-time buyers. He is fluent in both English and Spanish, making him a resource for a broader community of buyers navigating the DMV market.William's longer-term ambition is to be recognized among NAR's 30 Under 30, a national program that spotlights the real estate industry's most promising young professionals. Given his ambition, that recognition would surprise no one."He brings a level of energy and commitment that is rare at any stage of a real estate career," said Victoria Ray Henderson, Owner and Broker at HomeBuyer Brokerage . "The fact that he chose exclusive buyer representation from the start tells you everything about the kind of agent he is going to be."For home buyers in the DC-Maryland-Virginia area looking for an agent who works solely in their interest, William Iraheta Flores is ready to work for you.About HomeBuyer BrokerageHomeBuyer Brokerage is the leading exclusive buyer brokerage serving the Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia market. Founded on a strict no-dual-agency policy, the firm represents home buyers only, with no seller clients and no conflicts of interest. Every agent at HomeBuyer Brokerage is a member of the National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents (NAEBA), a non-profit organization dedicated exclusively to buyer representation.The brokerage is owned and led by Victoria Ray Henderson, a Certified Exclusive Buyer's Agent (CEBA), NAEBA board member, and author of How To Buy A Home: Make Your Dream a Reality. Learn more at homebuyerbrokerage.com.Media Contact:William Iraheta Flores 301-212-0686 and Victoria Ray Henderson 301.922.1677HomeBuyer Brokeragehomebuyerbrokerage.com

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