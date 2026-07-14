Alaskan Consumers Who Were Scammed Using a Bitcoin Depot May Be Eligible for Compensation

July 14, 2026

(Juneau, AK) â€“ The Consumer Protection Unit at the Alaska Attorney General’s Office wants to let people know that Bitcoin Depot Operating LLC, a company that ran cryptocurrency kiosks in Alaska and across the country, has filed for bankruptcy and is no longer in business. If you are an Alaskan who lost money because of scams involving these kiosks, you might be able to get some of your money back through the bankruptcy process in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

"Cryptocurrency is an emerging financial tool that opens up possibilities for Alaskan consumers, but as with all advancements, there are perils too--Bitcoin Depot is unfortunately one of them," said Acting Attorney General Cori Mills. "Their kiosks were used to take advantage of vulnerable Alaskans, and now those Alaskans may be able to get some of their money back.”

Bitcoin Depot kiosks allowed people to buy cryptocurrency with cash. Unlike regular bank ATMs, these machines send cryptocurrency to a digital wallet or to an address the user gives.

Some Alaskans who used these kiosks may have been tricked by scammers pretending to be government workers, police officers, businesses, or other trusted groups. These scammers might have told you to use a Bitcoin Depot kiosk to send money. If you got a message or call asking you to use a Bitcoin Depot kiosk, you may have been targeted by a scam.

Since scammers often pretend to be from the government, we recommend you check this information yourself. You can call the Alaska Department of Law’s Consumer Protection Unit or visit the official Bitcoin Depot bankruptcy claims website for details.

If you think you might qualify to ask for compensation, remember that the deadline to file a claim with the bankruptcy court is July 21, 2026.

Learn more about the claims process and determine whether you should submit a claim. If you are uncomfortable clicking a link in an unexpected email, you may copy the link and safely paste it into a browser. You may also call the bankruptcy restructuring hotline at (884)339-4117 (toll free US/Canada) or email BitcoinDepotInfo@ra.kroll.com.

You are not required to submit a claim, and you should not provide your personal information to anyone who contacts you claiming they can assist with this process unless you have independently verified who they are.

If you have questions about scams involving cryptocurrency kiosks, you can contact the Alaska Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit at 907-269-5200.

We are sharing this information because Alaskans may have an opportunity to participate in the bankruptcy claims process. Please take the time to review the information and decide for yourself whether you want to take action.

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Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

Due to resource constraints, we no longer post links to referenced records. Records filed in a federal court are readily available at Docket Search or PACER, and records filed in a State of Alaska court are readily available from the Alaska Court System (Trial Courts - Alaska Court System and Search for an Appellate Case). Contact Sam Curtis to request a referenced record that is not readily available from a court or on the internet, or contact law.recordsrequest@alaska.gov to submit a formal Alaska Public Records Act request.