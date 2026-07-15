Rooter Man Plumbing Expands Charleston Fleet with Newly Wrapped Service Van

Rooter Man Charleston expands its fleet with a brand new service van, increasing job capacity, improving response times, and supporting their local growth.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rooter-Man Plumbing, a locally owned plumbing and drain service company serving the greater Charleston area, has added a newly wrapped service van to its fleet, marking another step in the company's ongoing investment in local operations. The addition reflects the company's response to steady growth in customer demand throughout Charleston and the surrounding Lowcountry communities.The new van features Rooter-Man's updated branding and logo, continuing a rollout that has gradually refreshed the visual identity of the company's fleet over recent months. Beyond appearance, the expanded fleet is intended to give the company greater scheduling flexibility and increased capacity to respond to service calls in a timely manner.Meeting the needs of Charleston's growing community is important for Rooter Man. Charleston itself and many of it's surrounding communities have seen sustained residential and commercial growth in recent years. New homes, subdivisions, and businesses have translated into greater demand for reliable plumbing services across the region. For a service-based business like Rooter-Man Plumbing, that growth means more calls for everything from routine drain cleaning to emergency plumbing repairs. Expanding the fleet allows the company to reduce wait times for customers and maintain consistent response capacity, even during periods of high demand."Every time we add a van to our fleet it's because Charleston trusts us with their homes and businesses," said Nelson Huggins, owner of Rooter Man Plumbing. "We've always believed in putting money back into both the community and business so we can show up faster and do the job right."The van wrap was designed and installed by Charleston Sign and Banner , a locally owned sign and vehicle wrap company with more than 26 years of experience serving the Charleston area. Charleston Sign & Banner has wrapped all of the Charleston area Rooter-Man vans in the past, and its climate-controlled vehicle wrap space and in-house design team have helped ensure a consistent, professional finish across Rooter-Man's growing fleet. For Rooter-Man, the continued partnership reflects a broader preference for working with established local businesses whenever possible, another example of the company reinvesting in the same Charleston community it serves.The newly wrapped van carries Rooter-Man's refreshed logo and color scheme, a visual update the company has been phasing in across its vehicles. While the branding update is primarily a matter of consistency and professional appearance, company leadership noted that it also reinforces a broader commitment to trust and recognizability in the communities it serves.Homeowners calling for plumbing help are often inviting a technician into their home for the first time, and a clean, clearly marked, professionally presented vehicle is one small but meaningful way the company aims to set expectations for the service that follows. Rooter-Man Plumbing has emphasized that its technicians arriving in clearly identifiable vehicles helps customers feel confident that they're working with a legitimate, established local provider.Alongside the updated wrap, the new van has been outfitted with a GPS fleet management system installed by Fuel Express , a Charleston-area company that has worked with Rooter-Man Plumbing on prior fleet technology upgrades. The GPS system allows dispatchers to monitor the location of each vehicle in real time, making it easier to assign the closest available technician to a service call and reduce response times for customers. The technology also tracks fuel usage and provides vehicle diagnostic information, giving the company an early look at maintenance needs before they become larger issues on the road.With an additional van on the road, the company says it is better positioned to handle same-day and emergency calls, particularly during the busy summer months when plumbing issues involving water heaters, irrigation systems, and drainage tend to increase. The expanded fleet supports Rooter-Man's full range of residential and commercial plumbing services , including:- General plumbing repair and maintenance- Drain cleaning and unclogging- Sewer line inspection and repair- Water heater installation and repair- Leak detection- Emergency plumbing servicesCompany leadership described the fleet expansion as part of a broader, long-term strategy rather than a one-time purchase. As Charleston continues to attract new residents and businesses, Rooter-Man Plumbing has said it intends to continue evaluating its equipment, staffing, and vehicle needs to keep pace with the region's growth.Rooter-Man Plumbing is a locally owned and operated plumbing company serving the greater Charleston area, and the surrounding Lowcountry communities. The company provides a full range of residential and commercial plumbing services, and Rooter Man is committed to reliable, professional service and continued investment in the communities it serves.For more information about Rooter-Man Plumbing's services, contact the company directly or visit its website.

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