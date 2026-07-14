Soil and Water Conservation Program distributes nearly $45 million to Missouri landowners

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, July 14, 2026 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Soil and Water Conservation Program provided nearly $45 million to Missouri landowners in fiscal year 2026, saving more than 924,000 tons of soil. Since the first passage of the Parks, Soils and Water Sales Tax in 1984, this funding source has allowed Missouri to prevent more than 195 million tons of soil erosion while also improving the state’s water quality and keeping farmland productive.

“These results show Missouri continues to be at the national forefront when it comes to investing in our farms and agricultural community to make a positive difference,” said Jim Plassmeyer, director of the Soil and Water Conservation Program. “Accomplishing this goal was the hard work of our commissioners, program staff, the 114 soil and water conservation districts and our federal partners at the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.”

During the 2026 fiscal year, nearly $45 million in funding provided a total of 5,736 cost-share contracts to agricultural landowners implementing soil and water conservation efforts on their land. This included 2,511 cover crop contracts addressing 148,000 acres, 455 terrace contracts saving 330,000 tons of soil, 37,000 grazing acres managed through rotation grazing and protecting 21 miles of streams through livestock exclusions and streambank stabilization projects. The remaining $24 million of the $68 million provided by the Parks, Soils and Water Sale Tax supports local soil and water conservation district operations, technical assistance, program administration, research, conservation monitoring and other essential services to deliver the program statewide.

MoDNR’s Soil and Water Conservation Program receives funding from the Parks, Soils and Water Sales Tax to assist farmers and landowners. Each year the program provides partial financial assistance for construction of management practices that aid in the prevention or control of excessive erosion and improvement of water quality. Each of Missouri’s 114 county-level soil and water conservation districts additionally provide hands-on technical assistance, education and best practices for their local agricultural landowners and operators.

Visit Parks, Soils and Water Sales Tax to learn more about the Parks, Soils and Water Sales Tax. You can also visit Mo Soil and Water to find your county’s soil and water conservation district or learn more about MoDNR’s Soil and Water Conservation Program at Missouri Geological Survey Soil and Water Conservation Program.

###