CLEANGO INNOVATIONS INC. ANNOUNCES 'CG-P100': A NON-CORROSIVE, WATER-BASED BIOREMEDIATION AND PIPELINE CLEANING SOLUTION

Formulated for pipeline maintenance, decontamination, and bioremediation within the oil & gas and water desalination sectors

CleanGo Innovations Inc (OTCQB:CLGOF)

CG-P100 was developed to demonstrate that heavy industrial cleaning can be executed effectively without relying on corrosive chemicals," Anthony Sarvucci CEO/CleanGo management.” — Anthony Sarvucci

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CleanGo Innovations Inc. (CSE: CGII) (OTC: CLGOF) (FRA: APO2) (“CleanGo” or the “Company”), an international provider of environmentally certified industrial chemical formulations, is pleased to announce the launch of its newest specialized product line: CG-P100.Formulated for pipeline maintenance, decontamination, and bioremediation within the oil & gas and water desalination sectors, CG-P100 introduces an alternative approach to traditional industrial chemical cleaning. Product delivery and commercial deployment will be managed by the CleanGo Arabia Joint Venture (JV), (CleanGo Arabia per News Release August 6th, 2025), focusing on infrastructure operations within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) regionProduct Composition: Water-Based Molecular ProfileTraditional pipeline maintenance in both the hydrocarbons and desalination sectors frequently relies on synthetic acids or chemical solvents to strip away organic build-up, sludges, and scales. Over time, these acidic formulations can accelerate metal pitting and structural corrosion, requiring ongoing monitoring and repair.CG-P100 utilizes a water-based, biodegradable green formulation engineered to minimize chemical wear on assets.Key technical characteristics of CG-P100 include:● Interfacial Tension Reduction: Rather than chemically dissolving materials, the formulation operates on a molecular level to alter the interfacial tension between hydrocarbons, organic scaling, and the interior walls of the pipe, allowing blockages to be flushed out.● Non-Corrosive Profile: By avoiding free hydronium ions (acids) or caustic bases, the formula maintains a neutral profile intended to safeguard steel, alloy, and composite pipeline materials from chemical degradation. CG-P100 contains a built in corrosion inhibitor helping extend the life of the pipeline to prevent corrosion and build up.● Hydrocarbon Separation: In oil transmission lines, CG-P100 is designed to separate oils from water and solids without generating tight chemical emulsions, allowing operators to recover hydrocarbons through standard separation processes.● Desalination Infrastructure Compliance: For water desalination workflows, the product targets bio-fouling and organic residue in intake lines without leaving persistent residues that could interfere with reverse osmosis (RO) membranes or affect municipal water standards.Regional Distribution via CleanGo ArabiaGiven the concentration of major oil transmission networks and large-scale municipal desalination plants in the Middle East, the CleanGo Arabia Joint Venture will handle localized logistics, operational integration, and corporate pilot programs for CG-P100.Operating within Saudi Arabia, CleanGo Arabia provides local technical support and operational compliance to streamline procurement workflows for industrial operators and infrastructure projects across the GCC.Market Scope and Demand DriversThe entry of CG-P100 into the GCC market aligns with ongoing regional investments in long-term water security and energy transport maintenance.● Desalination Demands: Due to structural baseline water scarcity, GCC nations experience "absolute water scarcity," requiring an established reliance on desalination infrastructure.¹ Saudi Arabia alone processes roughly 7 million cubic meters of desalinated water per day,² while the broader Saudi water desalination plant equipment market is projected to reach 13 billion by 2032.³ Maintaining these intake networks without introducing corrosive agents remains an operational priority.● Energy Logistics Maintenance: The GCC manages extensive networks of crude oil and refined product pipelines that require consistent cleaning to manage paraffin, sludge, and scale accumulation."CG-P100 was developed to demonstrate that heavy industrial cleaning can be executed effectively without relying on corrosive chemicals," stated CleanGo management. "By utilizing a water-based molecular design, we provide operators in the oil and desalination sectors with a tool to manage asset maintenance while reducing environmental risk. Through CleanGo Arabia, our goal is to integrate this formulation directly into the regional infrastructure of the KSA and the broader GCC."¹ Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Report on Gulf Water Supplies (2024).² International Trade Administration (ITA), Saudi Arabia Water Commercial Guide (2025/2026).³ P&S Intelligence, Saudi Arabia Water Desalination Plant Equipment Market Report: Analysis and Forecast 2025–2032 (2025).About CleanGo InnovationsCleanGo Innovations Inc. is an international, publicly traded company that specializes in the development of early-staged, green, non-toxic and sustainable products used in retail, commercial and industrial applications.The company is proud of its suite of proprietary, Green Seal Certified non-toxic green products that are Health Canada approved to claim 99.9% disinfecting of viruses and bacteria on a hard surface. CleanGo’s portfolio is proud to be a part of Cruelty Free / Leaping Bunny as a certified product while being both family and pet safe. It is CleanGo’s mission to create the world’s leading non-toxic, green solutions for the worlds cleaning problems.CleanGo Innovation’s experienced team brings new ideas and innovation based on science to find solutions to the problems of the current world we live in. Customers rely on quality, nontoxic products to keep their homes and business’s clean and their loved ones safe. CleanGo also has several Commercial and Industrial applications to solve many problems of the worlds heavier and large-scale cleaning problems.On behalf of the CEO & Board of DirectorsAnthony SarvucciChief Executive OfficerCleanGo Innovations Inc.For More information Contact:info@cleangogreengo.comPhone 1 346 202 6202Forward-looking InformationThis news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as “will”, “plans”, “expects”, “may”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, proposes” or variations of such words including negative variations thereof and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties relating to general economic, market or business conditions or changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company’s operations. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. Any forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as expressly required by law.

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