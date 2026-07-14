Governor Stein Urges NC Supreme Court to Protect North Carolinians

Yesterday Governor Josh Stein urged the North Carolina Supreme Court to protect North Carolinians from gun violence. Governor Stein filed an amicus brief in State v. Ducker to promote public safety by keeping dangerous weapons out of the hands of people who have committed violent crimes.

“The Felony Firearms Act represents North Carolina’s commonsense determination that people who have committed violent crimes are more likely to misuse firearms and put innocent people at risk,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Most states and the federal government join North Carolina in prohibiting felons from possessing firearms, and none of these prohibitions have been deemed unconstitutional. The Supreme Court must affirm the Court of Appeals’ judgment to keep people safe from violent crime.”

“I’m grateful for Governor Stein’s support as my office fights this case to defend this law," said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. "We owe it to families and law enforcement officers across our state to keep guns away from violent criminals.”

North Carolina’s Felony Firearms Act is an important tool to promote public safety, keeping dangerous weapons away from people who have proven more likely than law-abiding individuals to misuse firearms, particularly in ways that endanger law enforcement and the public. North Carolina is joined by 38 other states and the federal government in prohibiting felons from possessing firearms.

Governor Stein has long advocated for firearm laws that promote public safety. As Attorney General, Governor Stein previously filed an amicus brief in United States v. Rahimi, asking the United States Supreme Court to uphold the federal law that prevents domestic abusers who have domestic violence restraining orders against them from possessing guns. The Supreme Court upheld that law, explaining that since the country was founded, “firearm laws have included provisions preventing individuals who threaten physical harm to others from misusing firearms.” Governor Stein also filed briefs in recent cases seeking to keep guns out of the hands of people under the age of 21 and supporting the federal ban on possessing firearms without serial numbers.

A copy of the brief can be found here.