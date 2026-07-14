Blacksford Reports Strong Booking Growth in 2026 as Premium RV Travel Surges in U.S. Experiential Travel

Blacksford Premium RV Rentals

The #1-rated premium RV rental brand opens its fourth location in Seattle, deepens its Travel Advisor Program, and begins onboarding new trade partners for 2027

We've designed our program so advisors can confidently sell a five-star National Parks experience with the same ease as booking a resort.” — Becky Goodell

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blacksford , the premium RV rental company redefining the American road trip, is reporting strong booking growth in 2026, capping a four year period in which reservations have quadrupled. The milestone reflects one of this year's biggest travel trends. Families, couples, multi generational groups, and international visitors are increasingly choosing premium experiential travel that combines America's National Parks with the comfort and convenience of a luxury vacation.To meet demand, Blacksford has opened its fourth location in Seattle, Washington, the gateway to Olympic National Park, Mount Rainier, and the Pacific Northwest. The new location joins its existing hubs in Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Bozeman, providing easy access to many of America's most iconic national parks.The New American Road TripAs travelers prioritize open spaces, iconic landscapes, and meaningful shared experiences, premium RV travel has become an increasingly attractive alternative. Today's luxury RVs offer the convenience of a hotel room on wheels, allowing travelers to unpack once and explore freely.The trend is backed by strong industry momentum. According to the RVshare 2025 Travel Trends Report, 60% of travelers are considering an RV vacation or road trip, while the U.S. RV rental market is projected to approach $2 billion over the coming years. Premium experiences are expected to outpace overall market growth, and many of Blacksford's guests are first time RV travelers drawn by the simplicity and comfort of the experience."This isn't traditional RV travel. It's a small home on wheels that puts travelers in the heart of America's most spectacular landscapes," said David Greenberg, Co-Owner of Blacksford. "Our guests want less friction, more freedom, and a deeper connection to the destinations they've always dreamed of visiting. That's exactly what we've built, and we're seeing more travel advisor business than ever before."A Growing Opportunity for Travel AdvisorsA major driver of Blacksford's growth has been the expansion of its Travel Advisor Program , giving advisors an easy way to offer clients a unique, high value vacation experience.The program includes attractive commissions on turnkey vacation packages featuring new luxury RVs and camper vans from Winnebago, Thor, and Nexus, along with campground reservations, curated itineraries, recommended excursions, and a proprietary trip guide. Advisors also benefit from fast commission payments, a dedicated concierge team, custom client proposals, co brandable marketing materials, complimentary FAM trips for qualified advisors, and ongoing training.Clients receive 24/7 white glove support throughout their journey, contributing to Blacksford's 99% five star review rate.“Advisors keep telling us they're searching for the next great soft-adventure product for their clients and premium RV travel is quickly becoming that answer,” said Becky Goodell, Co-Owner & CEO of Blacksford. “We've designed our program so advisors can confidently sell a five-star National Parks experience with the same ease as booking a resort: we handle the planning, the logistics, and the on-trip support, and they earn attractive commissions while delivering something their clients will never forget."Popular commissionable itineraries include Yellowstone & Grand Teton: Bison, Geysers & the Rockies, Ultimate Southwest Adventure, and Nature & Neon: Vegas, Bryce & Zion. Every package includes unlimited mileage and generator use, fully stocked vehicles, complimentary airport transfers, campground reservations, and transparent, all inclusive pricing.Blacksford is now actively welcoming new travel agency and advisor partners for the 2027 season. Learn more at www.blacksford.com/travel-advisors About BlacksfordBlacksford is the #1 rated premium RV rental company in the United States, offering turnkey luxury RV vacations from four gateway hubs: Bozeman, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Seattle. Every trip includes a new, fully stocked luxury RV or camper van, unlimited mileage and generator use, complimentary airport transfers, campground reservations, curated itineraries, and 24/7 white glove support, all backed by a happiness guarantee and a 99% five star review rate. Blacksford partners with travel advisors and agencies worldwide through its Travel Advisor and Affiliate Programs. Learn more at www.blacksford.com

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