The Mascot Hall of Fame Fan Voting Now Open for the Class of 2026

We wanted to give fans a way to support their mascot that goes beyond clicking a button” — Christopher Bruce, President of the Mascot Hall of Fame

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mascot Hall of Fame just announced that fan voting for the Class of 2026 is now open! Fans can vote online at mascothalloffame.com up to twice per day, every day, through July 26 at Midnight Eastern.Voting closes at Midnight Eastern on Sunday, July 26. There will be a lot of counting, with fat fuzzy fingers, but we hope the 2026 Inductees will be revealed the week of August 3rd.Additionally, fans can cast their votes in a brand-new way: by buying a shirt. What?For the first time in MHOF history, the Hall has created a unique, limited-edition T-shirt for each of the eleven candidates. Every shirt sold through the official MHOF Store at mascothalloffame.com counts as a vote for that mascot. One shirt. One vote. Unlimited team spirit."Buy the shirt, wear it to the game, post it online, and help your mascot make history. The reaction from the mascots themselves has been incredible; they are fired up to rock these shirts and get their fanbases moving."THE OFFICIAL CLASS OF 2026 CANDIDATESWith over 500 passionate nominations, it was a very difficult decision. Fur and feathers flew. Eleven of the most beloved mascots in sports are on the ballot this year, representing professional and collegiate programs across North America:Split — Savannah BananasHook 'Em — University of Texas LonghornsMiles — Denver BroncosThe Pirate Parrot — Pittsburgh PiratesMrs. Met — New York MetsGoldy Gopher — University of MinnesotaFIN the Whale — Vancouver CanucksBuzz — Georgia Tech Yellow JacketsCosmo the Cougar — Brigham Young UniversityPurdue Pete — Purdue UniversityCocky — University of South CarolinaTHE TORCH IS PASSEDThe Class of 2026 candidates follow in the footsteps of last year's inductees; five legendary mascots who officially joined the Hall in 2025 and now welcome the next class:● Toro — Houston Texans, NFL● Blitz — Seattle Seahawks, NFL● SJ Sharkie — San Jose Sharks, NHL● Fredbird — St. Louis Cardinals, MLB● Sebastian the Ibis — University of Miami, NCAA"These five set the standard," said Bruce, "Now it's time for fans across the country to decide who joins them."Buy A SHIRT - THEY COUNT TOO!Each nominee T-shirt is available exclusively at the MHOF Store at mascothalloffame.com. Shirts are officially licensed, limited edition, and designed specifically for this voting cycle. Every purchase registers as one vote for that nominee — in addition to the daily online votes fans cancast at the site.The Hall has sent a shirt directly to each of the eleven nominated mascots, and the response has been enthusiastic. Photos and videos of mascots wearing their MHOF nominee shirts are expected to roll out across social media beginning Friday. Fans are encouraged to post photos wearing their nominee shirts using #MHOFVote2026 and tag the Mascot Hall of Fame at @MascotHall on all major platforms.HOW TO VOTE● Online: Visit mascothalloffame.com beginning July 10 at 6 PM Eastern, up to 2 votesper day per voter● By shirt: Purchase any candidate T-shirt at the MHOF Store: each shirt = one vote● Early access: Join the MHOF email list at mascothalloffame.com for subscriber-onlyfirst voting access and other exclusive content● Voting closes: Midnight Eastern, Sunday, July 26, 2026ABOUT THE MASCOT HALL OF FAME: The Mascot Hall of Fame is the definitive global hub for mascot culture — honoring excellence, documenting history, spotlighting innovation, and celebrating the athletes, artists, and ambassadors who bring characters to life every single day. The MHOF recognizes mascots not just as characters, but as performers, ambassadors, and cultural icons. For media inquiries, interview requests, nominee shirt samples, or photography, contact Joe Hummel at Joe@Roar-PR.com.mascothalloffame.com | @MascotHallPHOTOS OF ALL MASCOTS: MEDIA CONTENT

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