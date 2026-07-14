U.S. Route 54 westbound ramp to Route 242 to close overnight Wednesday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The ramp from westbound U.S. Route 54 to Missouri Route 242 in Miller County is set to close overnight July 15. Construction crews working with the Missouri Department of Transportation anticipate closing the ramp from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. for pavement work.

During the closure, drivers may continue west on U.S. 54, use the interchange with Missouri Route 42 to travel east on U.S. 54 to Route 242.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones.

For more information about MoDOT projects, traffic updates, or other transportation-related matters, please visit our Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/ or call our 24-hour Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). While at modot.org, sign up for work zone updates sent directly to your inbox. Information is also available 24/7 by connecting with us on social media:

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Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

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