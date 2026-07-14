Young people in UNESCO Learning Cities are building the future, one skill at a time

Youth skills are about more than employment. They are also about empowering young people to participate actively in civic life and contribute to the well-being of their communities.

While technical skills can open doors to employment, Learning Cities also help young people develop the leadership, communication and civic skills needed to strengthen their communities.

In the UNESCO Learning City of Chía, Colombia, learning opportunities for young people are designed to promote civic participation, leadership and community engagement, helping learners become active contributors to local development. ‘I discovered that true leadership is not about giving orders or being the loudest voice, but about understanding people, valuing their ideas, and representing them responsibly,’ explains Sara Ballesteros Celis, Learner, UNESCO Learning City of Chía, Colombia.

In the UNESCO Learning City of Limerick, Ireland, a strong network of educational institutions, youth organizations and community partners supports young people in developing the confidence and skills needed to make a positive impact in their communities. Jamie Daly, Learner, UNESCO Learning City of Limerick, Ireland highlights: ‘I've always had an interest in teaching, and throughout my traineeship I've had several opportunities to put that passion into practice. I'm excited to develop this skill further to not only grow as a person but to be a positive influence and empower the young people in my community to reach their full potential.’

As technological change accelerates, learners are also reflecting on the importance of retaining human-centred skills. In the UNESCO Learning City of Dresden, Germany, Matti Kleber notes: ‘Social skills, human interaction and the ability to resolve conflicts will become even more valuable in the future. Standardized tasks such as calculating, writing, and interpreting information will increasingly be handled by AI. What will remain is our ability to build genuine human connections.’

Together, these experiences demonstrate that youth skills are not only about preparing for work, but also about preparing young people to lead responsibly, strengthen communities and inspire others through learning.