Crop Protection Chemicals Market Segmentation Analysis Reveals High-Growth Opportunities Through 2030

Crop Protection Chemicals Market Report Crop Protection Chemicals Market Share Crop Protection Chemicals Market Demand

The Business Research Company’s Crop Protection Chemicals Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crop Protection Chemicals market to surpass $104 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $127 billion by 2030, with Crop Protection Chemicals to represent around 81% of the parent market. Within the broader Chemicals industry, which is expected to be $7,007 billion by 2030, the Crop Protection Chemicals market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Crop Protection Chemicals Market In 2030?

South America will be the largest region in the crop protection chemicals market in 2030, valued at $26 billion. The market is expected to grow from $16 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The strong growth can be attributed to the expansion of agricultural land under cultivation across major farming economies, increasing importance of the region as a global supplier of agricultural commodities, favorable climatic conditions supporting multiple cropping cycles annually, rising exports of grains, oilseeds, and plantation crops to international markets, growing investments in agricultural infrastructure and supply chain development, and supportive government initiatives aimed at strengthening agricultural production and food security across the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market In 2030?

Brazil will be the largest country in the crop protection chemicals market in 2030, valued at $14 billion. The market is expected to grow from $9 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to the country's vast agricultural production base, increasing cultivation of soybean, corn, cotton, and coffee across large farming areas, rising agricultural exports driving the need for consistent crop quality and productivity, expansion of commercial agribusiness operations across key farming regions, growing investments by domestic and international agribusiness companies, and supportive agricultural policies aimed at enhancing competitiveness and sustaining long-term growth in the country's farming sector.

Request A Free Sample Of The Crop Protection Chemicals Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=5706&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Crop Protection Chemicals Market In 2030?

The crop protection chemicals market is segmented by type into fungicide, insecticide, nematicide, and herbicide. The herbicide market will be the largest segment of the crop protection chemicals market segmented by type, accounting for 45% or $46 billion of the total in 2030. The herbicide market will be supported by the increasing prevalence of herbicide-resistant weeds across major agricultural regions, rising labor shortages driving demand for chemical weed management solutions, growing cultivation of genetically modified herbicide-tolerant crops, increasing need to improve crop productivity and land utilization efficiency, and continuous development of selective and broad-spectrum herbicide formulations for diverse crop applications.

The crop protection chemicals market is segmented by origin into synthetic and bio-based.

The crop protection chemicals market is segmented by mode of applications into foliar spray, soil treatments, and other modes of application.

The crop protection chemicals market is segmented by applications into grains and cereals, pulses and oilseeds, and fruits and vegetables.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Crop Protection Chemicals Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the crop protection chemicals market leading up to 2030 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global crop protection chemicals market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to expand GM-crop acreage, strengthen demand for advanced weed management solutions, and accelerate the adoption of precision agriculture technologies across global farming operations.

Expansion Of GM-Crop Acreage - The expansion of gm-crop acreage is expected to become a major growth driver for the crop protection chemicals market by 2030. The increasing cultivation of genetically modified crops such as soybean, corn, and cotton is driving higher demand for compatible herbicides and integrated crop protection solutions. Farmers are increasingly adopting gm crops to improve resistance against pests, diseases, and environmental stress while maximizing agricultural productivity. This trend is encouraging agrochemical manufacturers to develop advanced formulations specifically designed for gm-crop cultivation systems. The growing commercialization of biotech crops across both developed and emerging economies is further strengthening market demand. As a result, the expansion of gm-crop acreage is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.4% annual growth to the market.

Rising Herbicide-Resistant Weeds - The rising prevalence of herbicide-resistant weeds is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the crop protection chemicals market by 2030. The continuous use of single-mode herbicides has accelerated weed resistance across key agricultural regions, creating the need for more advanced and diversified crop protection solutions. Farmers are increasingly adopting combination herbicides, rotational chemical strategies, and next-generation active ingredients to maintain weed control efficiency and protect crop yields. Agrochemical companies are therefore investing in innovative formulations and resistance management programs to address evolving weed challenges. Consequently, the rising herbicide-resistant weeds are projected to contribute around 2.3% annual growth to the market.

Adoption Of Precision-Ag Technologies - The adoption of precision-ag technologies is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the crop protection chemicals market by 2030. The growing use of GPS-guided equipment, drone-based spraying systems, smart sensors, and AI-enabled crop monitoring solutions is improving the accuracy and efficiency of chemical applications across farms. Precision agriculture technologies enable farmers to optimize pesticide usage, minimize input costs, and reduce environmental impact while improving crop productivity. In addition, data-driven farming practices are supporting targeted application methods that enhance the effectiveness of fungicides, insecticides, and herbicides. As precision farming adoption expands globally, demand for technologically compatible crop protection solutions is expected to rise steadily. Therefore, the adoption of precision-ag technologies is projected to contribute approximately 2.0% annual growth to the market.

Access The Detailed Crop Protection Chemicals Market Report Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/crop-protection-chemicals-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Crop Protection Chemicals Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the fungicide market, the insecticide market, the nematicide market, and the herbicide market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $29 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising demand for high-yield crop production, increasing pressure to minimize crop losses caused by pests and diseases, growing adoption of integrated pest management practices, and continuous innovation in environmentally sustainable and bio-based chemical formulations. This momentum reflects the agriculture industry’s focus on improving farm productivity, strengthening food security, and enhancing sustainable crop management practices, accelerating growth across the global crop protection chemicals ecosystem.

The fungicide market is projected to grow by $5 billion, the insecticide market by $8 billion, the nematicide market by $3 billion, and the herbicide market by $13 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 30,000+ reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.