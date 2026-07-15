New PRCA guide shows communications teams how to measure visibility in AI-generated answers

PRCA Innovation Group

Beyond Visibility: How to Measure GEO is published by the PRCA AI Innovation Group as a practical companion to the AMEC GEO Principles

LONDON, SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) AI Innovation Group has today published a practical guide to measuring Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO). Developed by a specialist taskforce, it aims to give the communications industry the frameworks and resources needed to deliver and prove value in the agentic age.AI-powered search and generative platforms are changing the way people discover, assess and trust information online. Visibility in AI-generated answers is becoming a critical pillar of modern reputation, influence and digital communications strategy, placing PR at the vanguard of navigating this new landscape for brands.The guide, Beyond Visibility: How to Measure GEO: A Practical Guide for PR and Communications, explains what communications professionals should measure, how to measure it and why it matters. It gives teams the tools to report insights back to their organisations with meaningful intent, and has been designed specifically as a practical companion to the AMEC GEO Principles and Practitioner’s Guide.It sets out actionable approaches for tracking brand visibility, prompts, citations, sentiment, share of voice and competitor presence across generative platforms.Anna Wilson, co-lead of the PRCA AI Innovation Group, said: “PR measurement has historically had a bad rep. But we have come a long way from the days of AVE! Measurement has become more strategic at the same time that AI has rapidly transformed consumer behaviour, creating a moment where PR can not only deliver a unique and exceptional value for brands, but truly prove it with meaningful measures. This paper gives comms teams a definitive blueprint to do exactly that. The funnel is collapsing into real-time AI recommendations, and this guide provides the practical framework needed to ensure brands are not just visible in AI answers, but accurately and credibly represented.”Jonny Bentwood, co-lead of the PRCA AI Innovation Group, said: “GEO is too important to hand to vanity metrics. This is how communications teams measure what matters in the age of AI answers, and prove it.”Beyond Visibility: How to Measure GEO is available to read at https://www.prca.global/how-measure-geo Beyond Visibility: How to Measure GEO, published in June 2026, is authored by Jonny Bentwood of Golin Ketchum, Anna Wilson of Tangerine, Alison Spray of Burson, Sanjiv Winayak of Milk & Honey, Stuart Bruce of Purposeful Relations and Nathalie Agnew of Muckle Media.

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