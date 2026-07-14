Sharps Medical Waste Services Appoints Silvia Costa as Chief Human Resources Officer

Sharps MWS Appoints Silvia Costa as Chief Human Resources Officer Sharps MWS Logo

Appointment reinforces the company's investment in people, culture, and long-term growth.

I look forward to working alongside our teams to build an environment where employees can grow, lead, and continue making a meaningful impact for the healthcare organizations and communities we serve.” — Silvia Costa, CHRO of Sharps Medical Waste Services

TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sharps Medical Waste Services (MWS), a national leader in regulated medical waste management , today announced the appointment of Silvia Costa as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Costa joins the executive leadership team as Sharps MWS continues to expand its national footprint, invest in its workforce, and strengthen the culture that supports safe, compliant, and customer-focused operations.As CHRO, Costa will lead the company's people strategy, overseeing talent acquisition, leadership development, employee engagement, organizational effectiveness, and workforce planning. Throughout her career, Costa has built high-performing organizations by developing leaders, strengthening compliance, and fostering cultures rooted in accountability, continuous learning, and employee engagement."Regulated medical waste is safety-critical work, and it takes skilled, committed people to do it well," said Daniel Durski, CFO of Sharps Medical Waste Services. "Silvia has the operational discipline to strengthen how we hire, develop, and protect our workforce as we grow—making Sharps both a strong place to work and a partner our customers can rely on.""I'm excited to join Sharps at such an important point in its journey," said Costa. " I look forward to working alongside our teams to build an environment where employees can grow, lead, and continue making a meaningful impact for the healthcare organizations and communities we serve."Costa joins Sharps MWS as the company continues to expand its national operations and invest in the capabilities and leadership that enable it to serve healthcare organizations across the country with the highest standards of safety, compliance, and customer service. As the company continues to grow, Sharps Medical Waste Services remains committed to investing in the people and capabilities that support its long-term success. To learn more about career opportunities, visit the Sharps MWS Careers page ---About Sharps Medical Waste ServicesSharps Medical Waste Services (MWS) is a leading, U.S.-based partner for regulated medical waste management and compliance solutions, helping healthcare organizations safely manage, transport, treat, and dispose of regulated medical waste in compliance with federal, state, and local regulations. Through a commitment to safety, operational excellence, and customer partnership, Sharps MWS helps protect healthcare workers, patients, communities, and the environment while supporting the essential work of healthcare providers nationwide. For more information, please visit www.sharpsmws.com

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